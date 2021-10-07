Director Of Customer Success - US Remote
Director Of Customer Success Responsibilities : Owner of customer's overall success with the platform, including their subscription renewal and new business growth through up-sell and reference abil...
Responsibilities:
- Owner of customer's overall success with the platform, including their subscription renewal and new business growth through up-sell and reference ability
- Drive new business growth through up-sell and reference ability
- Identify opportunities for continuous improvements in the customer onboarding and management process
- Measure effectiveness of Customer Success/Satisfaction
- Map customer journey, develop listening points and interventions for each point in the journey
- Contribute thought leadership and best practice, both internally and externally, around business transformation
- Provide technology leadership to the team
- Conduct Customer appreciation/engagement events and Product roadmap sessions in the region
Qualification & Experience:
- 15+ years' experience in leading customer facing organizations
- 10+ years' experience in SIEM/Cyber Security Industry
- 5+ years' experience in Cyber Security operations
- Strong empathy for customers AND passion for revenue and growth
- Prior experience working with and communicating with executives and c-level customers in the enterprise space
- Deep understanding of value drivers in reoccurring revenue business model
- Ability to lead a team of experienced CSM/TAM and technologists
