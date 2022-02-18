Digital Forensics Expert
EliteCyber represents one of the biggest name in the marketplace but as well in a variety of services like fintech, digital content and communications.
They are now looking for an experienced candidate with great knowledge and proficiency in information & cyber security and incident response to communicate, share information and respond to cyberthreats effectively for the Group companies in the Europe.
This position reports to the Regional Information Security Officer, and Cyber Security Department of the Group Headquarters.
INTERNAL PERM ROLE (directly with the end-user)
HYBRID REMOTE POLICY
Role and responsibilities:
- Product security incident response (PSIR): information and cyber security incident management, vulnerability management, security monitoring, situational awareness and cyber security knowledge management.
- Security operation centre (SOC): incident detection service by observing events in networks and systems and then hand over incident handling to a separate PSIR team (PSIRT).
- Digital Forensics Investigation: preserve, collect, and analyse required data that meet digital forensic standard for insider threats, fraud, and litigation cases.
- Compliance of legal/privacy regulations: work with internal legal/privacy team and support them from the perspective of digital forensics
- No on dutty call
- L1 SOC based in India , Other SOC : USA, Japan
Qualifications for Senior Investigator:
- 3+ years of work experience in eDiscovery, digital forensics, or incident response
- Ability to understand cultural differences, international, nation and local regulation, and collaborate with persons involved
- Mentorship and development for junior members
- Precise communication and reporting to managers and stakeholders
- Knowledge of eDiscovery, incident response or internal investigation workflow or experience
- Detailed understanding of information security standards, regulations, and frameworks
- Fluent in verbal Englishto present and explain situation awareness to constituency
- Holder of any security related certifications is a bonus ex: CFE, Security+, GIAC, OSCP/OSCE, CISSP
