DigiCert Expands Certificate Lifecycle Management to Multi-CA, Multi-Cloud Environments

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

DigiCert announced the expansion of its certificate management platform, DigiCert Trust Lifecycle Manager, to provide full lifecycle support for multiple CAs including Microsoft CA and AWS Private CA, as well as integration with ServiceNow to support existing IT service workflows. Trust Lifecycle Manager additionally supports enrollment to a broad range of Microsoft and AWS technologies, providing organizations a unified approach to managing public and private trust for use cases such as biometric authentication, device authentication, WiFi/VPN provisioning, cloud workloads and infrastructure management.

With support for Microsoft CA and AWS Private CA, Trust Lifecycle Manager enables discovery, issuance, automation and revocation, including the ability to tag, filter and apply policy to imported and discovered third-party digital certificates. Certificates can be enrolled to a broad set of technologies through ACME, SCEP, EST and other enrollment methods. DigiCert’s native integration reduces the effort and expertise needed to extend the value of internal CAs, with embedded, pre-built capability that accelerates time to value and eliminates human error.

Additional Microsoft technologies supported with native integration include:

Active Directory, for autoenrollment of certificates and zero-touch provisioning using DigiCert® Autoenrollment Server

Windows Hello for Business, for support for certificate-mediated biometric authentication

Microsoft Intune, for management of certificates provisioned to end-entity devices

Azure Cloud Services, for deployment of DigiCert® ONE solutions on Azure cloud infrastructure

Additional AWS technologies supported with native integration include:

Amazon Elastic Load Balancer, for governing certificate-mediated authentication to multiple targets

Amazon Cloudfront, for securing CDN-networked domains