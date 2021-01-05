Rechercher
DevSecOps Engineer

janvier 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

An innovative technology organisation is looking for a DevSecOps Engineer to join their rapidly growing security function. The firm is looking for a an individual with strong coding ability and a security mindset.

An innovative technology organisation is looking for a DevSecOps Engineer to join their rapidly growing security function. The firm is looking for a an individual with strong coding ability and a security mindset. 

Responsibilities
  • Leading the secure automation of building applications 
  • Liaise with DevOps teams to ensure security controls are in place 
  • Drive the creation of a secure-by-design culture across the engineering teams 
  • Understand the principles of DevOps workflows and how security can be integrated
Key Skills
  • Experience working in a DevSecOps environment
  • Coding proficiency in a number of languages 
  • Exposure to a range of CI/CD tools 
  • Experience of security within containers such as Docker, Kubernetes  etc. 

Salaire : $110,000 - 130,000

Date annonce : 05/01/2021

Date de debut : 05/01/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


