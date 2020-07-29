DevSecOps Engineer
juillet 2020 par Elite Cyber Group
An innovative technology organisation is looking for a DevSecOps Engineer to join their rapidly growing security function. The firm is looking for a an individual with strong coding ability and a security mindset.
Responsibilities
- Leading the secure automation of building applications
- Liaise with DevOps teams to ensure security controls are in place
- Drive the creation of a secure-by-design culture across the engineering teams
- Understand the principles of DevOps workflows and how security can be integrated
- Experience working in a DevSecOps environment
- Coding proficiency in a number of languages
- Exposure to a range of CI/CD tools
- Experience of security within containers such as Docker, Kubernetes etc.
Salaire : $110,000 - 130,000
Date annonce : 29/07/2020
Date de debut : 29/07/2020
Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...
