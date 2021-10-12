DevSecOps

octobre 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

Build tools to hep SMBs against cyber risk. At first, you will be assisted by the CTO in order to improve your security knowledge and get familiar with the stack. Soon, you will research and develop solutions to help SMBs mitigate their risk and measure their security posture. First projects will be honeypots and phishing campaigns.

Be part of a team. We have the ambition of growing fast. Everyone will take part of it, most notably by recruiting people, improving our processes, and helping us grow as a company

+3 years experience in a DevOps/DevSecOps role

Devops : Docker, AWS/GCP, git

Advanced skills in python

Proficiency in C and/or Javascript

You are hands on and willing to code and automate the modules you envision. You have interest (or even better experience) in cyber security.

Participate to an entrepreneurial adventure, discover what it means to build a product, and work directly with the co-founders on a very ambitious and early-stage project

A highly-skilled team with a great atmosphere: we want to make you happy of working with us everyday

A safe job: our current financing supports our team for the next 2 years

Attractive packages with stock options

Ownership, freedom and autonomy: we are looking for architects ready to setup their own rules for success

Great offices located in the heart of Paris

First call to get to know each other

We send you technical test

Debrief interview

Meeting with future teammate

EliteCyber represents its Client who have the mission to deliver European business leaders from their feeling of powerlessness towards cyberattacks, by providing them with a clear understanding and intuitive end-to-end control of their exposure to cyber risk.For this purpose, they are building a simple and automated product to insure and protect small and medium businesses against cyberthreats.They have just raised €3M as a pre-seed round, and are aiming at becoming the first cyber-insurtech in Europe!

Salaire : 50k€-70k€ (selon expériences)

Date annonce : 12/10/2021

Date de debut : 12/10/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...