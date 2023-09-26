Cyolo Unveils Key Insights into OT Cybersecurity Threat Landscape from KuppingerCole and Releases Cyolo 4.3 for Enhanced Security

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Cyolo in partnership with KuppingerCole, released an industry analysis focused on zero trust and remote access for operational technology (OT) environments.

The analysis reveals key insights about the OT cybersecurity threat landscape, outlines high-level security architecture for OT, critical infrastructure systems (CIS) and industrial control systems (ICS), and evaluates key requirements of security regulations and frameworks.

OT environments experience the same kinds of threats as enterprise IT – including ransomware, account takeovers, APTs, and Supply Chains as vectors – while experiencing expanded OT-specific threats. While traditional IT security tools may be adapted, developing robust security architectures for OT environments is inherently complex compared to their IT counterparts. Its unique nature, from equipment and software to communication protocols requires dedicated OT security solutions.

Overall key insights include:

• OT Threat Landscape. Heightened geopolitical factors have intensified attacks on OT and ICS, posing significant consequences ranging from operational disruptions and service denial to financial repercussions and potential harm to human well-being.

• Core Cybersecurity Regulations. The risks and consequences of cyber-attacks against critical infrastructure advanced regulations globally mandating secure architectures and technical controls. KRITIS and the follow-on IT Security Act 2.0 are related examples of such regulations, as well as the NIST Cybersecurity Framework.

• OT Security Architectures and Key Functionalities. There are eight areas of functionality that are central to effective OT security architectures. Cybersecurity architectures for OT must address asset discovery, access control, IT security tool integration, detection and response capabilities, and OT protocol level threats.

As the analysis breaks down, within critical infrastructure interruptions and downtime are not an option. To address the increasing need for secure access in OT environments, Cyolo introduced Cyolo 4.3, which expands key capabilities with more layers of security and making the product easier than ever to use for both administrators and end users in the industrial space.

With Cyolo 4.3, industrial organizations will be able to extend their multi-factor authentication (MFA) across environments through an integration with Duo Security to support their physical tokens as required. Additionally, the company has implemented another layer of security for file transfer within the OT/ICS environment, through query anti-virus software to scan files before they are delivered to their destination. Cyolo is also adapting for further usability, allowing teams to securely invite external users by generating a secure one-time password; and import groups from existing IdPs, using SCIM.

The announcement of Cyolo 4.3 highlights the company’s commitment to advancing zero-trust capabilities and it comes on the heels of Cyolo being listed as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® “Market Guide for Zero Trust Network Access” report for the second consecutive year and recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the 2023 North American New Product Innovation Award for Secure Remote Access to Operational Infrastructure and Industrial Control Systems (OT/ICS).