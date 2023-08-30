Cybersecurity expert comment: 1 in 3 targeted by romance scams

August 2023 by Carl Wearn, Head of Threat Intelligence Analysis and Future Ops at Mimecast

After the news that one in three people have been targeted by romance con artists [1], according to new research. Victims typically lose an average of £2,331 to scammers. Banks say these types of scammers stole £31.3 million in 2022, but Action Fraud believes the true figure is closer to £95 million a year.

_“It is unsurprising to see that the number of romance scams has

increased in recent years. Scammers are combining social engineering and

multi-channel campaigns by posing as fake personalities online to find

and connect with potential victims who are looking for a romantic

relationship, before tricking them into giving away valuable information

or credentials that can be sold for monetary gain._



_“This trick is believable enough to gain credibility with targets.

Usually, social engineering uses psychological manipulation to trick

users into making security mistakes or giving away sensitive

information. It is worrying to learn that despite the financial loss and

psychological trauma caused by these scams within the digital world,

victims are often reluctant to come forward as they feel they will be

blamed or accused of being too naïve for being targeted by such

fraudsters. _

_“I would urge caution on anyone who is involved in an internet-based

relationship to be critically aware that any communication that takes

place online – whether via email or dating app – should be heavily

scrutinised and double checked for validity before taking any action on

it. It is important for people to stay alert to ensure they are not

duped. Individuals should try and avoid clicking on any links in

electronic messages where they can and navigate ULRs to any websites via

a web browser search instead to check the URL authenticity.”_