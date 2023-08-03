Cybersecurity Unicorn Pentera Discovers 12 New Vulnerabilities

August 2023 by Pentera

From draining bank accounts to bypassing Windows OS security features, LOLBAS attacks continue to be a popular technique amongst hackers, and with more than 3000 binary files on Windows, discovering new LOLBAS can be challenging.

Hackers utilize these scripts to stay under the radar, exploiting legitimate tools for malicious activities. As a result of Pentera’s unique automation-driven approach, they were able to increase the number of known LOLBAS downloaders in the years-old project by 30% in just four weeks.