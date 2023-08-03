Rechercher
Security Vulnerability

Cybersecurity Unicorn Pentera Discovers 12 New Vulnerabilities

August 2023

Pentera published groundbreaking research highlighting 12 new LOLBAS (Living-Off-the-Land Binaries-And-Scripts) files uncovered by Pentera security researchers.

From draining bank accounts to bypassing Windows OS security features, LOLBAS attacks continue to be a popular technique amongst hackers, and with more than 3000 binary files on Windows, discovering new LOLBAS can be challenging.

Hackers utilize these scripts to stay under the radar, exploiting legitimate tools for malicious activities. As a result of Pentera’s unique automation-driven approach, they were able to increase the number of known LOLBAS downloaders in the years-old project by 30% in just four weeks.


Security Vulnerability

