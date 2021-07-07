Cybersecurity Solutions Officer

juillet 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

Deploy and manage security solutions that improve client cyber security & risk posture.

Participate in definition of security architecture for application and infrastructures at global level

Manage the process of gathering, analysing and assessing the current and future threat landscape for the client

Recommend and coordinate the implementation of technical security policies.

Define metrics and reporting strategies that communicate progress of the security program.

Oversee budget projections based on short- and long-term goals and objectives

Own the management of cyber security solutions and managed services

Deliver transversal security initiatives (IAM, PAM, SIEM, SOC, Vulnerabilities remediation…)

Elaborate detailed project plans and coordinate their execution

Manage relationship with vendors and ensure you get the expected performance from them

Manage and coordinate operational components of incident management, including detection, response and reporting.

Organize security communication, awareness and training for technical audiences.

Manage production issues and incidents and participate in problem and change management.

Serve as an active and consistent participant in the information security governance process.

Provide support and guidance for legal and regulatory compliance efforts, including audit support.

At least 10 years working experience in corporate IT teams / environments

A minimum of 5 years in an information technical security role

Proven track record in managing multiple large-scale system implementation projects

Experience and desire to work in a global environment

Experience with cloud environment and Microsoft security stack

Strong Cybersecurity knowledge

Microsoft cloud and security solution (Azure, M365 E5 security)

Familiarity with NIST cybersecurity framework and CIS controls

Understanding of data protection / privacy regulation and strategies

Security Analytics / Automation

Enterprise security document and policy creation.

Knowledge of End point protection, Identity and access management solutions

Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Ability to work with virtual teams (good phone and video conference call skills)

All work done in English (must have an excellent level both spoken and written)

Have excellent communication skills and the ability to deal with stakeholders at all levels

Have a flexible management style (facilitating but directive when required)

Demonstrated leadership, communication, and team-management skills

Excellent interpersonal skills & ability to communicate effectively (written & verbal)

Willing and capacity to be “hands on” and deep dive on technical areas.

Proven ability to manage large project budgets (Capex and Opex)

Ability to work positively with the wide range of individuals involved in project management;

Ability to work in fast-paced, reactive, and challenging trading environments

Ability to anticipate issues, risks, and pro-actively develop solutions / mitigation plans

English (Fluent)

French, Spanish or Portuguese is a plus.

Preferred qualification: Master's degree in business or computer science

One or more security certification such as: (ISC)2 CISSP (ISC)2 SCCP (ISC)2 ISSAP ISACA CISA ISACA CISM GIAC Security Essentials Certification GIAC Security Leadership Certification ISACA Certified Information Security Manager



Salaire : 70k€-_80k€ basic (doe)

Date annonce : 07/07/2021

Date de debut : 07/07/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...