Cybersecurity Software Analyst Engineer

janvier 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

EliteCyber represents its client, global specialist in energy management and automation with operations in more than 100 countries,



Our client offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments, including leadership positions in Non-residential & Residential Buildings, Industries & Machines Manufacturers, Utilities & Infrastructure and Data Centers & Networks.





ROLE



For international projects, you wille be deeply involved of the developing of the EPAS Bay controller equipment using a Scaled Agile methodology.



• Participates in the definition of offer requirements

• Responsible for the deliveries of all technical documents (related to quality, costs, features)

• Assesses and updates the R&D workloads and expenses

• Circulates the technical information amongst the team members

• Detects and reports any technical difficulty or schedule issue

• Detects and reports any technical difficulty or schedule issue



QUALIFICATION



- Software/Test Engineer with at least 5 years of experience

- Experience in SAFE Agile methodology

- Experience on DevOPS, C/C++, C# development application tools

- Cross-platform framework (Linux / Microsoft)

- Experience in clearcase and Git.

- Ability to work in an international and multi-site environment

- Creativity, Autonomous, Rigorous

- Good communication and presentation skills

- English fluent

- Cybersecurity : beside the mandatory SDL, a good knowledge is required. We want our product to be CS solid,



France Montpellier Occitanie Languedoc roussillon client-final end-user CDI Industrie Industry Client-final end-user perm-contract permanent-contract industrie4.0 software software-engineer test test-engineer, SAFE-agile agile, devops, linux clearcas git english

bay-controller contôrleur-elcetrique logicielle-embarquée logiciel-embarqué systèmes-embarqués embedded-software embarqué électroniques R&D recherche-et-développement research-and-developement Informatique-industrial OT IT ICS genie-electrique genie-logiciel telecoms intégration validation linux temps-réel real-time C/C++ C++ Linux-embarqué ethernet communication-logicielle architecture design conception implémentation intégration-logiciel développement TCP/IP UDP network Modbus, UART, SPI, IEC61850 Edition 1 et 2, IEC60870-5-101, IEC60870-5-104, DNP3, Modbus, IEC60870-5-103 firmware hardware os linux angular typescript authorisation authentification Oauth openId vulnerabilities vulnerabilities-assesments, pentest pentetration-testing threat vulnerability-scan debian, shell bash python perl docker kvm ethernet ldap/ad radius samba

Salaire : 45k€ to 55k€

Date annonce : 08/01/2021

Date de debut : 08/01/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...