Cybersecurity SOC Integrator Toulouse

juillet 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

EliteCyber ​​represents one of its clients, a major player in the French cybersecurity landscape (but also beyond our borders), you will not be bored!



A reputation already well established on their positioning as Cyber ​​expert, however, they never rest on their laurels and continue to breathe new life into their offer thanks to partnerships, investments and R&D which propel them ever further.



Aware that the cybersecurity market is evolving at lightning speed, they know how to remain humble, take a step back, question themselves and adapt to new developments.







Why this job is key for cybersecurity ?



Security Operation Centers are now integrating business application data, in addition to the information system data. The SOC Integrators will be the interface between the SOC and the business: they are in charge of integrating the business applications in the SOC scope in order to monitor and protect them.





What is the work environment ?



As member of the Security Operation Center you will be part of the Cybersecurity Center Team. Your mission will alternate between SOC's customers onsite intervention and work in Cybersecurity Center.



The Cybersecurity Center is a 360° of all Cybersecurity skills (Governance, Risk, Audit, Compliance, Design, Data Science, Architecture, Integration, Operations). We cover all kinds of digital technologies (Microsoft, Linux, Clouds AWS Azure Google, Java Python .Net, TCP/IP SSL SSH S-MIME, Ansible Terraform, Spark Hadoop Splunk ELK, Docker VMWare OpenStack, Machine Learning, GIT ....). With around 200 people experts in several Cybersecurity domains for around 20 customers the Cybersecurity Center of Toulouse is one of the biggest in Europe. Within a large panel of sectors Aerospace, Banking, Energy, Manufacturing, ... you will have the chance to move across cybersecurity domains for several kind of customers.





What are the activities ?



-Understand business needs and formalize them



-Understand application architecture



-Collect and index application logs (and relevant data) to the SIEM



-Design and implement relevant alerts related to the collected data



-Maintain and update these alerts



-Work closely with SOC Analysts to help understand the business needs



-Work closely with SOC Architects to ensure business data is well collected and indexed







What are the evolutions & trainings ?





There is mobility across activities in the cybercenter but also different level of expertise and service leading. You can move across cybercenters in U.K. or Singapore or Germany. We define training plan including following training CISSP, CISM, SANS 504/508/511/526/572.





Profile



- You have at least a Master Degree.

- 3+ years overall IT infrastructure experience, 3+ years of integration

- Knowledge of SIEM technologies

-Possession of excellent oral and writter communication skills

-Risk management

-Good knowledge in data collection (syslog, nxlog...)

-Read and understand architecture and network schemas









Salaire : 45k€-60k€

Date annonce : 02/07/2021

Date de debut : 02/07/2021

