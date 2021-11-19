Cybersecurity/SOC Analyst- End-user (Bordeaux, Paris, Grenoble or Barcelona)

novembre 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

Hunt across the production and business data assets, to improve and build hunting queries to detect threats and IOCs to automate alerting and protect the company

Engage and build strong advisory relationships across my client technical functions and teams to support security culture and proactive security monitoring and vulnerability mitigation

Coordinate and enhance the vulnerability management activities, including support of private Bug Bounty program with a focus on defining automation enhancements to improve overall application security

Continuous enhance and improve my client's Vulnerability Management program, which assess discovered vulnerabilities then notifies teams and supervises their resolution.

Act as primary point of contact across the company for security detection and incident response managing, acting as Incident Commander, producing detailed reports and initial forensic log analysis.

Enhance and continuously improve security detection capabilities to protect the company data assets against vulnerabilities and exploitation/attack

Develop and improve your security expertise by actively automating and increasing the company security detection and response services

Perform periodic hunting using the collected information (logs, events, agents, etc.) to identify and assess abnormal behavior and suspicious activities

Collaborate across the security squads and technology partners to protect and grow my client defenses.

2-5 years' experience working in a global agile technology organization, with 1-3 years as a security analyst or similar roles

Ability to work autonomously within an agile team environment with focus on systemic problem solving

A willingness to learn, be challenged, develop and share your security expertise

Practical knowledge and drive for active threat hunting, intrusion analysis, incident detection, response and forensics

Experience with open-source security solution, basic coding skills (concepts and at least basic python) and other security automation

Company description:My client is an end-user and a global technology leader in commerce marketing. With headquarters in France, offices around the world, and more than 2.500 employees, my client is currently looking for a Cybersecurity Analyst to work from one of his offices in Paris, Bordeaux, Grenoble or Barcelona. As a Cybersecurity Analyst, you will be reporting to the company CISO and support the Detect and Response team.This role is vital to supporting my client's strategic objectives of protecting the company and client data assets against security threats and attacks. You will be working in an international environment, so being fluent in English is mandatory requirement.The position is open to 1 to 4 days a week of remote work.Your role:You will join a world class Security Team and drive the success of the Security Detect and Response products and services.Your mission:Your profile:

Salaire : 50/75k€ depending on your experience

Date annonce : 19/11/2021

