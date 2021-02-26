Cybersecurity Pre Sales - Global Leader

You have recent experience working for a technology service provider or cybersecurity provider in a pre-sales solutioning role designing Cyber Transformation study/projects, managed security services, SOC services or protection service?



This role sits in the Cybersecurity Solutions Team within Cloud Infrastructure Services. The CYST is responsible for solutioning Cybersecurity Services (Define, Protect and Defend). The CYST is part of the Global Cybersecurity Practice with responsibility to advise, support and develop cybersecurity solutions across the regional business units and service lines. We need experts who can build credibility and trust with our clients and provide knowledge that addresses their individual and unique business needs



You must have:

• 5+ years' experience creating managed service Cyber solutions in a pre-sale's role.

• At least 2 years' experience working with Cybersecurity projects (IAM, Cloud security, data security, endpoint security) or Managed Services (MDR, SOC, threat intel, Incident Response), ideally in a pre-sale's solution architect role.

• Expertise on security solutions (Managed Security Services) or Expertise on IAM solution that included Identity Management, Access Management and Access Governance, SOC)

• A good understanding of the different purchasing vehicles for cybersecurity “Top vendor” and the circumstances (strengths and weaknesses) under which each might be used.

• Experience working on the infrastructure design for customers and be able to discuss how best to price and optimise it.

• Be able to articulate the technical and commercial drivers that influence how an infrastructure solution is created.

• First rate relationship building and presentation



