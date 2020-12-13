Cybersecurity Manager

décembre 2020 par Elite Cyber Group

In charge of implementing and coordinating cybersecurity action plan to protect the digital footprint.

Raise and control cybersecurity awareness, behavior, training and culture within the practice,

Management of Cybersecurity incidents with stakeholders

Execute security reviews at practice Level , considering as others, incidents, vulnerabilities, policies compliance, audits, security check, external scoring remediation

Ensure deliveries of KPIs and dashboard

Ensure compliance with Data Privacy requirements (incl. GDPR) and PCI regulations

Ensure and control security execution of projects for Customers, taking into account all aspects as others but not only : contracts, legal, HR, IT, products, relation with customer cybersecurity representatives, customer's Cybersecurity standards relations with LOBs, relations with partners, relations with sub-contractors, project management, virus sanity check.

Ability to present problems in the larger scope of Business strategies

Excellent written and verbal interpersonal skills

Customer service oriented mindset

Ability to organize and facilitate meetings and workshops

Ability to conform to shifting priorities, demands and timelines through analytical and problem-solving capabilities

Experience & understanding of the complexity of working in a global project team

Ability to identify issues/risk, analyze and understand underlying causes and devise appropriate action plans

Ability to work with maximum autonomy

Bachelor's degree; Computer Science, Management Information Systems or Engineering/Science required, MBA preferred.

Experience with projects in an international environment

Fluent in English

7 + years of related professional experience in Information Systems.

Certification as a Certified Information Security Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO), or Certified Information Security Manager (CISM); Demonstrated experience managing threat response

Security standard: ISO7001, NIST, NIS

Salaire : 70k€/75k€

Date annonce : 13/12/2020

Date de debut : 13/12/2020

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...