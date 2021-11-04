Cybersecurity Engineer

novembre 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

With the help of a Software Engineer, finalize the first version of the internal scan (how to plug into the IS, which level of intrusion, which privileges are needed, what information to gather)

Think about improvements of the external scan and ways to better quantify attacks' frequency and the client's risk; launch relevant R&D projects

Develop tools that will be needed for the incident response

Build clients offer customized according to their risks

Phishing campaign

Internal / External audits & pentest

Users Training

Help recruiting and choose the team you want to work with

You are a talented security auditor, pentester or red teamer with 4+ years of experience (or trade-off with relevant certifications). Being very confortable with cloud and/or AD attacks path is a huge plus

You are confortable with R&D mindset and are willing to take a step back and look for attacks path and maturity signals in an automated way

A very ambitious and early-stage project: you would be involved in any strategic decision

A highly-skilled team with a great atmosphere: we want to make you happy of working with us everyday

A safe job: our current financing supports our team for the next 2 years

Attractive packages with stock options

Ownership, freedom and autonomy: we are looking for architects ready to setup their own rules for success

Great offices located in the heart of Paris

EliteCyber represents its Client who have the mission to deliver European business leaders from their feeling of powerlessness towards cyberattacks, by providing them with a clear understanding and intuitive end-to-end control of their exposure to cyber risk.For this purpose, they are building a simple and automated product to insure and protect small and medium businesses against cyberthreats.They have just raised €3M as a pre-seed round, and are aiming at becoming the first cyber-insurtech in Europe!�� Your roleWe are looking for the first cyber engineer to initiate the projects related to gathering the right data to quantify cyber risk in an automated way.You will have great responsibilities and ownership on the cyber part, working closely with the CTO to:���� Your background�� Our offerWe want you to become a first-employee! Here is what we can offer:

Salaire : 60k€-80k€ basic

Date annonce : 04/11/2021

Date de debut : 04/11/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...