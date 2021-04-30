Cybersecurity Cloud Architect Paris

avril 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

EliteCyber ​​represents one of its clients, a major player in the French cybersecurity landscape (but also beyond our borders), you will not be bored!



A reputation already well established on their positioning as Cyber ​​expert, however, they never rest on their laurels and continue to breathe new life into their offer thanks to partnerships, investments and R&D which propel them ever further.



Aware that the cybersecurity market is evolving at lightning speed, they know how to remain humble, take a step back, question themselves and adapt to new developments.





Why this job is key for cybersecurity ?



Today agility and business innovation needs are pushing companies to open more and more their information system using Cloud technologies. This digital transformation is set with a panorama of threats and security risks directly llinked to the cloud. In this way Cybersecurity Cloud Architect is key for defining Cloud Architecture secured by design in order to reduce our customer exposure to threats





What is the work environment ?





As member of the Trusted Infrastructure Team you will be part of the Cybersecurity Center Team.





The Cybersecurity Center is a 360° of all Cybersecurity skills (Governance, Risk, Audit, Compliance, Design, Data Science, Architecture, Integration, Operations). We cover all kinds of digital technologies (Microsoft, Linux, Clouds AWS Azure Google, Java Python .Net, TCP/IP SSL SSH S-MIME, Ansible Terraform, Spark Hadoop Splunk ELK, Docker VMWare OpenStack, Machine Learning, GIT ....). With around 200 people experts in several Cybersecurity domains for around 20 customers the Cybersecurity Center is one of the biggest in Europe. Within a large panel of sectors Aerospace, Banking, Energy, Manufacturing, ... you will have the chance to move across cybersecurity domains for several kind of customers.





What are the activities ?





Working for different kind of cloud projects (private, public and hybrid, IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), you will have to work on technologies such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google GCP, Google GSuite. You will be in charge of defining secure cloud architectures, providing security support to projects, as well as the creation of security standards on the domains defined previously.



You will also have to define security requirements and the review of the cloud architecture dossier in order to validate the security aspects of the projects.





What are the evolutions & trainings ?





There is mobility across activities in the cybercenter but also different level of expertise and service leading. You can move across cybercenters in U.K. or Singapore or Germany. We define training plan including following training





Profile



- Master Degree in IT

- 5 years experiences on a similar role

- You have the following skills: AWS, AZURE, GSUITE, systems security or network security. Ideally, you have knowledge around anti DDOS, PKI, certificate solutions

- Security skills around the themes of access management will also be appreciate

- You are used to project monitoring, know how to use and analyze results in order to provide technical support at the level of security expertise

- Your pragmatic approach and your writing skills will be used in writing safety guides or manuals.



France Paris IDF Ile-de-france Cloud Cloud-security Sécurité-du-cloud Cloud-security-architect architecte-sécurité-cloud aws azure gsuite gcp ddos pki iam access-maangement Cybersécurité Cybersécurity IT-security sécurité-it Sécurité-des-SI RSSI Pentest Pentester Audit-sécurité Security-Analyst Analyste-sécurité test-de-penetration test-dintrusion Consultant-cybersécurité Cybersecurity-consultant Cybersecurity-engineer ingénieur-cybersécurité SOC Sécurity-Operation-center GRC Gouvernance Risques Conformité Gouvernance Risk Compliance Technical-Security Digital-forensics GDPR RGPD IAM Identity-Acess-Management Cyberdéfense-Microsoft-Windows SQL-Server Azure Office-365 Dynamics MSBI Data ISO-2700X ISO27001 ISO27005 EBIOS ITL DPO Ping-identity ADFS PKI-MS Pimx SIEM Politique-securité Security-policy Sécurité-des-SI RSSI Pentest Pentester Audit-sécurité Security-Analyst Analyste-sécurité test-de-penetration test-dintrusion Consultant-cybersécurité Cybersecurity-consultant Cybersecurity-engineer ingénieur-cybersécurité SOC Sécurity-Operation-center GRC Gouvernance Risques Conformité Gouvernance Risk Compliance Technical-Security Digital-forensics GDPR RGPD IAM Identity-Acess-Management Cyberdéfense- I Data ISO-2700X ISO27001 ISO27005 EBIOS ITL DPO Ping-identity ADFS PKI-MS Pimx SIEM Politique-securité Security-policy















Salaire : 70k€-90k€

Date annonce : 30/04/2021

Date de debut : 30/04/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...