Cybersecurity Awareness Month - Expert Commentary

September 2023 by Andrew Hollister, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at LogRhythm

This year marks the 20th annual Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which was launched by the Department of Homeland Security and the National Cyber Security Alliance to raise awareness about digital security and empower individuals to protect their personal data. The theme, Secure Our World, will be used year-round and in future Cyber Awareness Months. Secure Our World focuses on 4 steps every individual can take to stay safe online.

"Each year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month serves as a valuable reminder of the critical importance of fortifying our organizations’ cybersecurity posture in an increasingly interconnected world. This year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month’s focus is on four key behaviors: enabling multi-factor authentication, using strong passwords and a password manager, updating software, and recognizing and reporting phishing attempts—all essential practices in safeguarding against cyberattacks. Our growing reliance on digital technology within the business landscape is accompanied by escalating threats and vulnerabilities that pose significant risks to sensitive data, financial stability, and even national security.

In the face of these escalating threats, it is worth noting that 67% of respondents in a recent study reported their companies losing business deals due to customers’ lack of confidence in their security strategies. A solid security strategy has become a business imperative, and all too often, organizations either fail to do the basics or don’t truly understand the full scope of the threat they are facing. Digital transformation over the past decade has led us to a place where much of our data has moved to the cloud and our user communities have also at least partially "moved to the cloud" as well post-pandemic— in various forms of hybrid work patterns. Let us use Cybersecurity Awareness Month as a catalyst for action. Strengthen your organization’s defenses, educate your teams, and invest in technology solutions that enable you to reduce your overall risk. By doing so, we can collectively fortify our digital foundations, protect our critical assets, and ensure a safer digital future for all."