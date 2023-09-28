Cybersecurity Awareness Month - Expert Commentary from Industry Leaders

September 2023 by Experts

The commentary from cybersecurity experts JP Perez-Etchegoyen, Chief Technology Officer at Onapsis, and Josh Bartolomie, Vice President of Global Threat Services at Cofense, ahead of October’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month for your use in any relevant stories on the topic.

JP Perez-Etchegoyen, CTO at Onapsis

This year’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month serves as a timely opportunity for companies to reassess their cybersecurity practices. The significance of cybersecurity has grown even more pronounced in the face of ransomware and supply chain attacks that have affected organizations of all sizes and sectors. Just considering the number of cyberattacks, research indicates a 38% increase from 2021 to 2022.

The ability to ensure business continuity and safeguard brand reputation now hinges on an organization’s capacity to enhance the availability of business operations, of which a critical part are its business applications, while also embracing innovation and integrating security and compliance into their operations. Special emphasis must be placed on safeguarding critical web applications since cybercriminals continually identify and exploit vulnerabilities in this area. Such vulnerabilities not only risk data exposure and theft but can also result in complete system downtime until necessary updates are deployed. This system downtime, when it comes to business critical applications, equates to business disruption, potentially resulting in millions of dollars in losses.

With the theme “it’s easy to stay safe online” in mind, enterprises must evaluate all elements within their IT landscape to detect any potential cyber threats. This includes identifying unpatched systems, addressing permissive access controls, securing integrations, and rectifying any misconfigurations. Prompt action is vital to shield mission-critical applications and the overall business from sophisticated cybercriminals. Organizations should also incorporate a robust business application security program into their cybersecurity strategy, ensuring complete visibility into applications for high-priority patching, vulnerability assessments, and security protection.

Josh Bartolomie, VP of Global Threat Services at Cofense

Cybersecurity Awareness Month, now in its 20th year, stands as an annual partnership between government and private sectors, uniting efforts to enhance awareness of digital security. Its mission: equipping everyone to safeguard their personal data against the perils of digital crime.

Contrary to the belief that technology alone can eliminate vulnerabilities, it is essential to recognize that your workforce constitutes one of the most important lines of defense. They play an indispensable role in guarding against cybersecurity attacks and compromises. Organizations need to invest in their employees, imparting not just the ability to recognize suspicious activity but also to foster a culture where reporting such concerns and incidents is encouraged and even incentivized. Additionally, in cases where threats manage to elude employee vigilance, Security Operations Center (SOC) teams must possess the capability to identify, trace, and neutralize these risks swiftly and efficiently.

Cybersecurity is our collective responsibility. The most effective way to ensure protection is by working together. Cybercrime ranks as the foremost threat faced by companies but fear not; there are established and user-friendly methods to thwart it, like free resource toolkits to greatly assist in promoting security awareness.