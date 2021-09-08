Cybersecurity Analyst

septembre 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

Elitecyber represents his client, world-leading Commerce Media Platform that helps brands daily to turn goals into results thanks to a very various range of products.



A Tech company turned to innovation, progress, and ready to challenge everything. They know to keep their ego at the doors and keep their minds open to create a safe environment where ideas and data-driven culture thrive.



They are currently looking for Senior Cybersecurity Analyst who will report directly to the CISO and support the Detect and Response team.



What will you do ?



You will join a world class Security Team and drive the success of the Security Detect and Response products and services.



• Hunt across the Group production and business data assets, to improve and build hunting queries to detect threats and IOCs to automate alerting and protect the company.

• Engage and build strong advisory relationships across the Group technical functions and teams to support security culture and proactive security monitoring and vulnerability mitigation

• Coordinate and enhance the Group vulnerability management activities, including support of private Bug Bounty program with a focus on defining automation enhancements to improve overall application security





Mission Activity:



• Continuous enhance and improve the Group's Vulnerability Management program, which assess discovered vulnerabilities then notifies teams and supervises their resolution.

• Act as primary point of contact across the Group for security detection and incident response managing, acting as Incident Commander, producing detailed reports and initial forensic log analysis.

• Enhance and continuously improve security detection capabilities to protect the Group's data assets against vulnerabilities and exploitation/attack

• Develop and improve your security expertise by actively automating and increasing the Group security detection and response services

• Perform periodic hunting using the collected information (logs, events, agents, etc.) to identify and assess abnormal behavior and suspicious activities

• Collaborate across security squads and technology partners to protect and grow the company defenses.



Who you are?



• 5 years' experience working in a global agile technology organization as a security analyst or similar roles

• Ability to work autonomously within an agile team environment with focus on systemic problem solving

• A willingness to learn, be challenged, develop and share your security expertise

• Practical knowledge and drive for active threat hunting, intrusion analysis, incident detection, response and forensics

• Experience with open-source security solution, basic coding skills (concepts and at least basic python) and other security automation



Up for the challenge?



Contribute to the fastest growing, leading-edge technologies in online industry. They work hard, play hard and share the same passion for Media Commerce and technology solutions.

The Security Team values teamwork, openness, technical innovation, and results-orientated thinking.

Corporate culture is all about attracting and retaining the best talent. They aim to reward excellence so there are fantastic opportunities for the right candidate.



Salaire : 60k€/80k€ (doe)

Date annonce : 08/09/2021

Date de debut : 08/09/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...