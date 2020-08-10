Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst

août 2020 par Elite Cyber Group

A global consultancy is looking for a Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst to join their best in class cyber threat function. Working closely with the security operations centre and incident response ...

3+ years of experience in a cyber threat intelligence environment

Search networks for indicators of compromise and APT's

Liaise with Incident Response team, performing malware reverse engineering and liver network forensics

Document and refine threat hunting methodologies

Develop incident preparedness exercises such as table tops and playbooks

Computer science related degree, preferably cyber security focused

Certifications such as GCIH, CCTIM, CEH

Scripting experience in languages such as Phython

Experience of malware analysis and reverse engineering

A global consultancy is looking for a Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst to join their best in class cyber threat function. Working closely with the security operations centre and incident response functions, the Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst will be responsible for proactive threat hunting.ResponsibilitiesKey Skills

Salaire : £40,0000 - 60,000

Date annonce : 10/08/2020

Date de debut : 10/08/2020

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...