Cyber Security Managing Consultant

juillet 2020 par Elite Cyber Group

A solid background working in large complex environments delivering IT Transformation engagements to medium and enterprise level organisations

Customer focused approach with a natural ability to recognise customer business requirements

An exemplary attitude, serving as a leader and mentor for your Senior Consultant team members.

Customer-focused mentality to understand and appropriately respond to customers business needs.

Commercial acumen and the ability to network and spot opportunities to provide further advisory services to customers and prospects

Exceptional stakeholder engagement ability, to include clients, colleagues and Senior Management.

To lead bid response to design solutions that meet or exceed the customer requirements

Working and managing large portfolios and a high volume of projects at once, also leading teams and individuals to assist yourself and the other teams within the business.

Exceptional ability to articulate and present solutions to senior management and customers.

Presenting solutions to senior management and customers

Providing technical leadership, oversight and governance

Technical certifications e.g. CISSP is a plus

A willingness to travel regularly within the UK and occasionally to western Europe

EliteCyber are partnering with an expanding European leader in Information Security Consultancy based in the City to support their Cyber practice growth.This organisation competes with the biggest names in the industry and offers the chance to work alongside the highest calibre of Information Security professionals, while still being able to stand out and have a strong impact within your team.Due to organic growth, our client is looking for an Information Security Consultancy Manager with demonstrably strong client facing and delivery capabilities. Assuming project-critical responsibilities, you will be working with Tier 1 organisations across different industries, delivering strategic recommendations and guidance, ensuring the highest service quality to your clients.As a Cyber Security Consulting Manager you will have a proven ability to deliver a broad range of Cyber Security services, such as the followingCyber Security StrategyData Protection & Privacy / Data Leakage PreventionIdentity & Access ManagementCrisis Management Disaster Recovery & Business ContinuityCyber Resilience Security GovernanceYou will have opportunities to develop industry-relevant thought leadership, participate in business development practices, and present material to management teams, ultimately making your mark on the client and on the Cyber security practiceYou will bring to this role:

