Cyber Security Engineer
A leading IT service provider is looking for a Cyber Security Engineer as part of its expanding Cyber Security offering. This role will present the opportunity to work with a range of security tec...
A leading IT service provider is looking for a Cyber Security Engineer as part of its expanding Cyber Security offering.
This role will present the opportunity to work with a range of security technologies including endpoint, firewalls, SIEM, IPS/IDS, IAM and more as well as leading a team as the function grows.
Responsibilities:
This role will present the opportunity to work with a range of security technologies including endpoint, firewalls, SIEM, IPS/IDS, IAM and more as well as leading a team as the function grows.
Responsibilities:
- Creating security solutions for clients ranging from start-ups to Fortune 100s
- Engaging with stakeholders at C-level to understand requirements and act as the face of the organisation throughout project lifecycle
- End-to-end design, build and implementation of security technologies on clients enterprise platforms
- Identifying new security services that will enhance the company's offering
- High and low level design of security solutions, architectures and patterns
- 7+ years' security engineering experience
- Exposure to a range of security technologies such as SIEM, IPS/IDS, firewalls and endpoints
- Excellent stakeholder management skills
- Security certifications such as CISSP, CISM, CompTia etc.
- System administration background
Salaire : $140,000 - 160,000
Date annonce : 05/01/2021
Date de debut : 05/01/2021
Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...
