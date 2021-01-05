Cyber Security Engineer

janvier 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

A leading IT service provider is looking for a Cyber Security Engineer as part of its expanding Cyber Security offering. This role will present the opportunity to work with a range of security tec...

Creating security solutions for clients ranging from start-ups to Fortune 100s

Engaging with stakeholders at C-level to understand requirements and act as the face of the organisation throughout project lifecycle

End-to-end design, build and implementation of security technologies on clients enterprise platforms

Identifying new security services that will enhance the company's offering

High and low level design of security solutions, architectures and patterns

7+ years' security engineering experience

Exposure to a range of security technologies such as SIEM, IPS/IDS, firewalls and endpoints

Excellent stakeholder management skills

Security certifications such as CISSP, CISM, CompTia etc.

System administration background

Salaire : $140,000 - 160,000

Date annonce : 05/01/2021

Date de debut : 05/01/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...