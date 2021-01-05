Rechercher
Cyber Security Engineer

janvier 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

A leading IT service provider is looking for a Cyber Security Engineer as part of its expanding Cyber Security offering. This role will present the opportunity to work with a range of security tec...

A leading IT service provider is looking for a Cyber Security Engineer as part of its expanding Cyber Security offering. 

This role will present the opportunity to work with a range of security technologies including endpoint, firewalls, SIEM, IPS/IDS, IAM and more as well as leading a team as the function grows. 

Responsibilities:
  • Creating security solutions for clients ranging from start-ups to Fortune 100s 
  • Engaging with stakeholders at C-level to understand requirements and act as the face of the organisation throughout project lifecycle  
  • End-to-end design, build and implementation of security technologies on clients enterprise platforms 
  • Identifying new security services that will enhance the company's offering 
  • High and low level design of security solutions, architectures and patterns 
Key Skills 
  • 7+ years' security engineering experience
  • Exposure to a range of security technologies such as SIEM, IPS/IDS, firewalls and endpoints 
  • Excellent stakeholder management skills
  • Security certifications such as CISSP, CISM, CompTia etc. 
  • System administration background 

Salaire : $140,000 - 160,000

Date annonce : 05/01/2021

Date de debut : 05/01/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


