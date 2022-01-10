Cyber Security DA Aviation

janvier 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

Act in capacity as the Cyber Design Authority (DA) across the Business Line (BL) Programme covering Core, Low & High team activities, services & deliverables with a direct reporting line to the Cyber CTO and BL Technical Director.

Ensure adherence to and intelligent application of Cyber Engineering Governance across all BL activities.

Analyse Security Architectures & Designs to ensure pragmatic security controls are in place to mitigate identified security/cyber risks

Provide guidance on the applicable Policies & Standards required for the relevant industrial applications

Application of audit and review activities across the BL enterprise

Evaluation and guidance for technology selection and the impact to security / cyber risks.

Able to operate in multi stakeholder environments with the ability to influence to ensure right outcomes are reached

Able to set and follow structured processes to identify vulnerabilities, assess exposure and identify & mitigate security risks

Ability to guide teams to take systems through acceptance and accreditation including working with customer organisations and 3rd parties.

Ability to understand where cryptography can be applied, the fundamentals behind the technology and the ability to select the correct cryptographic product(s).

5 years + in senior Cyber Security roles

Preferable with prior experience in Aviation industry or Air Traffic Management industry understanding the regulations & standards.

Proven experience of guiding complex projects through security risks and mitigation activities

Working with external partners and accreditation bodies

Engineering degree or equivalent in an appropriate field.

CISSP Accreditation

CCP Architect

SABSA Chartered Security Arch – Foundation & Practitioner

Enthusiastic about the way in which Cyber & Trust will make the world a safer place

Possess a desire to expand knowledge and continually acquire new knowledge & skills required for the job & personal growth.

Connects at a deep level with others; is a trusted adviser to top stakeholders; develops and maintains a network of influential players in the industry critical to the companies future success

Makes timely, high-impact, high-quality decisions in uncertain and ambiguous contexts; sees these through to completion

My clients people architect solutions at the heart of the defence-security continuum. Interoperable and secure information and telecommunications systems for defence, security, and civil operators, are based upon innovative use of radiocommunications, networks, and cybersecurity. They are ground breaking new digital technologies such as 4G mobile communications, cryptography, cloud computing and big data for use in physical protection systems, and critical information systems.My client offers fantastic opportunities for committed employees to learn and develop their career with them. They research, develop, and supply technology and services that impact the lives of millions of people each day to make life better, and keep us safer. They innovate across five major industries; Aerospace, Defence, Ground Transportation, Security and Space. Your health and well-being matters to them and that's why they offer you the flexibility to do what's important to you; whether that's part time hours, job sharing, home working, or the ability to flex your start and finish times. Where possible, they support a working pattern that suits your lifestyle and helps you reach your ambitions.ResponsibilitiesList core activities here that the role will be required to conduct & deliverKey Skills:List key skills required for the role here:Experience:Qualifications:Desirable:Behaviours & Motivation/Aptitude:Remote Working %: 40% remote but will need to be flexible to travel around the numerous Customer facilities/locations

Salaire : 80k

Date annonce : 10/01/2022

Date de debut : 10/01/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...