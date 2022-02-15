Cyber Security Architect (d/m/f)SOC
I am looking for a Cyber Security Architect/ SOC for my client who is a leading technology company,
I am looking for a Cyber Security Architect/ SOC for my client who is a leading technology company,
If you are an experienced security leader with experience in the implementation of cyber / security projects, you value independent action, you focus on professional development and want to have your voice, this offer is for you.
Your new role:
Your new role:
Your new role:
- Design and conceptual further development of the company-wide IT security systems and processes with a focus on the Security Operation Center (SOC)
- Analysis of attack vectors and development of playbooks
- Integration of new systems into the monitoring
- Implementation of threat analysis according to common methods and risk assessment of new or changing IT architectures in cooperation with the departments involved
- Development of cyber security requirements for an attack-proof system design together with the development departments
- Responsible perception of project management in strategic projects
- Successfully completed studies in the field of computer science, mathematics, electrical engineering, physics or practitioner with particularly extensive subject-specific qualifications, including:
- Deep understanding of a SOC infrastructure and its operating processes (preferably based on Splunk)
- Good knowledge of cyber security architectures (DMZ, network, encryption protocols, authentication and authorization procedures, hardening of OS) and basic attack scenarios (DDoS, Remote Code Execution, Privilege Escalation, …)
- Experience in conducting cyber security risk analyses
- Good knowledge of standards and norms (ISO27001, BSI-Grundschutz, NIST, etc.)
- Strong communication skills to convey complex issues in a way that is appropriate for the addressee
- High analytical skills and precise work
- Ability to work in a team and yet assertive
- Very good knowledge of German and English
- Attractive salary plus the entire bonus and benefits package.
- You will receive all the necessary tools and equipment for your work.
- Enjoy an open career path and continuous development
- You can choose your on-site, home office or hybrid system
Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...
