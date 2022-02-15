Cyber Security Architect (d/m/f)SOC

I am looking for a Cyber Security Architect/ SOC for my client who is a leading technology company,If you are an experienced security leader with experience in the implementation of cyber / securit...

Design and conceptual further development of the company-wide IT security systems and processes with a focus on the Security Operation Center (SOC)

Analysis of attack vectors and development of playbooks

Integration of new systems into the monitoring

Implementation of threat analysis according to common methods and risk assessment of new or changing IT architectures in cooperation with the departments involved

Development of cyber security requirements for an attack-proof system design together with the development departments

Responsible perception of project management in strategic projects

Successfully completed studies in the field of computer science, mathematics, electrical engineering, physics or practitioner with particularly extensive subject-specific qualifications, including:

Deep understanding of a SOC infrastructure and its operating processes (preferably based on Splunk)

Good knowledge of cyber security architectures (DMZ, network, encryption protocols, authentication and authorization procedures, hardening of OS) and basic attack scenarios (DDoS, Remote Code Execution, Privilege Escalation, …)

Experience in conducting cyber security risk analyses

Good knowledge of standards and norms (ISO27001, BSI-Grundschutz, NIST, etc.)

Strong communication skills to convey complex issues in a way that is appropriate for the addressee

High analytical skills and precise work

Ability to work in a team and yet assertive

Very good knowledge of German and English

Attractive salary plus the entire bonus and benefits package.

You will receive all the necessary tools and equipment for your work.

Enjoy an open career path and continuous development

You can choose your on-site, home office or hybrid system

