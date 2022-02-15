Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

De la Théorie à la pratique











Abonnez-vous gratuitement à notre NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Se désabonner

Offres d’Emploi Elite Cyber Group

Cyber Security Architect (d/m/f)SOC

février 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

I am looking for a Cyber Security Architect/ SOC for my client who is a leading technology company,If you are an experienced security leader with experience in the implementation of cyber / securit...

I am looking for a Cyber Security Architect/ SOC for my client who is a leading technology company,
If you are an experienced security leader with experience in the implementation of cyber / security projects, you value independent action, you focus on professional development and want to have your voice, this offer is for you. 

Your new role:
  • Design and conceptual further development of the company-wide IT security systems and processes with a focus on the Security Operation Center (SOC)
  • Analysis of attack vectors and development of playbooks
  • Integration of new systems into the monitoring
  • Implementation of threat analysis according to common methods and risk assessment of new or changing IT architectures in cooperation with the departments involved
  • Development of cyber security requirements for an attack-proof system design together with the development departments
  • Responsible perception of project management in strategic projects
Your qualification:
  • Successfully completed studies in the field of computer science, mathematics, electrical engineering, physics or practitioner with particularly extensive subject-specific qualifications, including:
  • Deep understanding of a SOC infrastructure and its operating processes (preferably based on Splunk)
  • Good knowledge of cyber security architectures (DMZ, network, encryption protocols, authentication and authorization procedures, hardening of OS) and basic attack scenarios (DDoS, Remote Code Execution, Privilege Escalation, …)
  • Experience in conducting cyber security risk analyses
  • Good knowledge of standards and norms (ISO27001, BSI-Grundschutz, NIST, etc.)
  • Strong communication skills to convey complex issues in a way that is appropriate for the addressee
  • High analytical skills and precise work
  • Ability to work in a team and yet assertive
  • Very good knowledge of German and English
We offer
  • Attractive salary plus the entire bonus and benefits package.
  • You will receive all the necessary tools and equipment for your work.
  • Enjoy an open career path and continuous development
  • You can choose your on-site, home office or hybrid system

Date annonce : 15/02/2022

Date de debut : 15/02/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


Voir les articles précédents

    
Les événements

Webinaire Verizon à la demande : Network as a Service - NaaS, la simplification au service de la performance

    

Voir tous les évènements











Ecole de cybersecurite a Lyon et Paris
Ecole de cybersecurite a Lyon et Paris


logo entreprise cybersécurité
Entreprise experte en cybersécurité


Vulnérabilités

All our news in english

 
Actu Dossiers Cyber Securité RGPD Vulnérabilités Malwares Agenda CARTOGRAPHIE DES DC NEUTRES Carrière GS Days JOBS Guide Contact A propos Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 