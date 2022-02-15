Cyber Security Architect
février 2022 par Elite Cyber Group
I am looking for a Cyber Security Architect for my client who is a leading technology company, If you are an experienced security leader with experience in the implementation of cyber / security p...
I am looking for a Cyber Security Architect for my client who is a leading technology company,
If you are an experienced security leader with experience in the implementation of cyber / security projects, you value independent action, you focus on professional development and want to have your voice, this offer is for you.
Your tasks:
If you are an experienced security leader with experience in the implementation of cyber / security projects, you value independent action, you focus on professional development and want to have your voice, this offer is for you.
Your tasks:
- Design and further conceptual development of company-wide IT security systems,
- guidelines and processes for secure software development and commissioning (safe coding guidelines, static code analysis, etc.)
- Check, evaluate and validate software artefacts
- Create and implement awareness activities for software developers
- Implementation of threat analyses according to common methods and risk assessment of new or changing IT architectures in cooperation with the departments involved
- Development of cybersecurity requirements for an attack-resistant system design together with development departments
- Responsible perception of project management in strategic projects
- Successfully completed studies in computer science, mathematics, electrical engineering, physics or practice with particularly extensive subject qualifications, including:
- Several years of professional experience in software development (preferably JAVA, Python, C)
- Experience in conducting cybersecurity risk analyses
- Good knowledge of standards and norms (ISO27001, BSI-Grundschutz, NIST etc.)
- Strong communication skills to communicate complex issues in a manner appropriate to the addressee
- High analytical skills and precise work
- Ability to work in a team and assertive at the same time
- Very good knowledge of German and English
- Attractive salary plus the entire bonus system.
- You will receive all the necessary tools for your work.
- Benefit package.
- Enjoy an open career path and continuous development
- You can choose your on-site, home office or hybrid system
Date annonce : 15/02/2022
Date de debut : 15/02/2022
Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...
Tweeter