Cyber Security Architect

février 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

I am looking for a Cyber Security Architect for my client who is a leading technology company, If you are an experienced security leader with experience in the implementation of cyber / security p...

I am looking for a Cyber Security Architect for my client who is a leading technology company,
If you are an experienced security leader with experience in the implementation of cyber / security projects, you value independent action, you focus on professional development and want to have your voice, this offer is for you.  

Your tasks:
  • Design and further conceptual development of company-wide IT security systems,
  • guidelines and processes for secure software development and commissioning (safe coding guidelines, static code analysis, etc.)
  • Check, evaluate and validate software artefacts
  • Create and implement awareness activities for software developers
  • Implementation of threat analyses according to common methods and risk assessment of new or changing IT architectures in cooperation with the departments involved 
  • Development of cybersecurity requirements for an attack-resistant system design together with development departments
  • Responsible perception of project management in strategic projects
Your qualifications:
  • Successfully completed studies in computer science, mathematics, electrical engineering, physics or practice with particularly extensive subject qualifications, including:
  • Several years of professional experience in software development (preferably JAVA, Python, C)
  • Experience in conducting cybersecurity risk analyses
  • Good knowledge of standards and norms (ISO27001, BSI-Grundschutz, NIST etc.)
  • Strong communication skills to communicate complex issues in a manner appropriate to the addressee
  • High analytical skills and precise work
  • Ability to work in a team and assertive at the same time
  • Very good knowledge of German and English
We offer
  • Attractive salary plus the entire bonus system.
  • You will receive all the necessary tools for your work.
  • Benefit package.
  • Enjoy an open career path and continuous development
  • You can choose your on-site, home office or hybrid system

Date annonce : 15/02/2022

Date de debut : 15/02/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


