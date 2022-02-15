Cyber Security Architect

février 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

Design and further conceptual development of company-wide IT security systems,

guidelines and processes for secure software development and commissioning (safe coding guidelines, static code analysis, etc.)

Check, evaluate and validate software artefacts

Create and implement awareness activities for software developers

Implementation of threat analyses according to common methods and risk assessment of new or changing IT architectures in cooperation with the departments involved

Development of cybersecurity requirements for an attack-resistant system design together with development departments

Responsible perception of project management in strategic projects

Successfully completed studies in computer science, mathematics, electrical engineering, physics or practice with particularly extensive subject qualifications, including:

Several years of professional experience in software development (preferably JAVA, Python, C)

Experience in conducting cybersecurity risk analyses

Good knowledge of standards and norms (ISO27001, BSI-Grundschutz, NIST etc.)

Strong communication skills to communicate complex issues in a manner appropriate to the addressee

High analytical skills and precise work

Ability to work in a team and assertive at the same time

Very good knowledge of German and English

Attractive salary plus the entire bonus system.

You will receive all the necessary tools for your work.

Benefit package.

Enjoy an open career path and continuous development

You can choose your on-site, home office or hybrid system

I am looking for a Cyber Security Architect for my client who is a leading technology company,If you are an experienced security leader with experience in the implementation of cyber / security projects, you value independent action, you focus on professional development and want to have your voice, this offer is for you.Your tasks:Your qualifications:We offer

Date annonce : 15/02/2022

Date de debut : 15/02/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...