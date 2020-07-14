Cyber Security Architect

The Cyber Security Architect will join the business at a key stage of the regeneration of their cyber security function. With responsibility to engage with C-Level stakeholders and the wider busine...

Creating security architecture roadmaps

Representing the security function as part of the architecture review board

Liaise with the Enterprise Architecture team to ensure security is at the forefront of all new designs

Performing risk assessments and gap analysis to create relevant reference security architecture patterns

Stay abreast of current and emerging threats and update security architecture designs to mitigate risk

8 years' security architecture experience

Certifications such as CISSP, CISM, CCSP, TOGAF or SABSA

Experience of cloud security technologies including AWS, Azure and preferably GCP

Understanding of security policies, standards and principles

Salaire : £80,000 - 100,000

