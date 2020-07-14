Cyber Security Architect
The Cyber Security Architect will join the business at a key stage of the regeneration of their cyber security function. With responsibility to engage with C-Level stakeholders and the wider busine...
The Cyber Security Architect will join the business at a key stage of the regeneration of their cyber security function. With responsibility to engage with C-Level stakeholders and the wider business in order to understand the organisations digital transformation, you will be creating the vision for a best in class security function and overseeing the implementation.
This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced Cyber Security Architect with a strong grasp of technology to enhance their skills in a business facing role.
Responsibilities:
Key Skills:
This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced Cyber Security Architect with a strong grasp of technology to enhance their skills in a business facing role.
Responsibilities:
- Creating security architecture roadmaps
- Representing the security function as part of the architecture review board
- Liaise with the Enterprise Architecture team to ensure security is at the forefront of all new designs
- Performing risk assessments and gap analysis to create relevant reference security architecture patterns
- Stay abreast of current and emerging threats and update security architecture designs to mitigate risk
Key Skills:
- 8 years' security architecture experience
- Certifications such as CISSP, CISM, CCSP, TOGAF or SABSA
- Experience of cloud security technologies including AWS, Azure and preferably GCP
- Understanding of security policies, standards and principles
Salaire : £80,000 - 100,000
Date annonce : 14/07/2020
Date de debut : 14/07/2020
Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...
