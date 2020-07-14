Rechercher
Cyber Security Architect

juillet 2020

The Cyber Security Architect will join the business at a key stage of the regeneration of their cyber security function. With responsibility to engage with C-Level stakeholders and the wider business in order to understand the organisations digital transformation, you will be creating the vision for a best in class security function and overseeing the implementation. 

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced Cyber Security Architect with a strong grasp of technology to enhance their skills in a business facing role.

Responsibilities:
  • Creating security architecture roadmaps 
  • Representing the security function as part of the architecture review board 
  • Liaise with the Enterprise Architecture team to ensure security is at the forefront of all new designs 
  • Performing risk assessments and gap analysis to create relevant reference security architecture patterns 
  • Stay abreast of current and emerging threats and update security architecture designs to mitigate risk

Key Skills: 
  • 8 years' security architecture experience 
  • Certifications such as CISSP, CISM, CCSP, TOGAF or SABSA 
  • Experience of cloud security technologies including AWS, Azure and preferably GCP
  • Understanding of security policies, standards and principles

Salaire : £80,000 - 100,000

Date annonce : 14/07/2020

Date de debut : 14/07/2020

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


