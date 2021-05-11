Rechercher
Offres d’Emploi Elite Cyber Group

Cyber Incident Response Analyst

mai 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

EliteCyber Group is partnering with a cyber security consultancy that is looking to hire an Incident Response Analyst. 

Acting in a client facing capacity, you will possess excellent stakeholder management skills and an ability to remain level headed in highly pressurised situations whilst leading Incident Response engagements. 

Responsibilities
  • Managing Incident Response and remediation activities 
  • Performing live network forensics, malware analysis and reverse engineering 
  • Utilising open source technologies to create incident response tooling 
  • Writing detailed reports of incidents managed 
  • Engaging with stakeholders up to C-Level with clients in various industries
Skills
  • 3+ years incident response and/or threat hunting experience
  • Computer Science, Network Security or related degree 
  • Knowledge of security tooling SIEM, IPS/IDS, DLP
  • Certifications such as CEH, GREM, GFNA etc.  
  • Experience in consulting or client facing roles 

Salaire : £50,000 - 65,000

Date annonce : 11/05/2021

Date de debut : 11/05/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


