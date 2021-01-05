Cyber Incident Response Analyst
janvier 2021 par Elite Cyber Group
EliteCyber Group is partnering with a cyber security consultancy that is looking to hire an Incident Response Analyst.
Acting in a client facing capacity, you will possess excellent stakeholder management skills and an ability to remain level headed in highly pressurised situations whilst leading Incident Response engagements.
Responsibilities
- Managing Incident Response and remediation activities
- Performing live network forensics, malware analysis and reverse engineering
- Utilising open source technologies to create incident response tooling
- Writing detailed reports of incidents managed
- Engaging with stakeholders up to C-Level with clients in various industries
- 3+ years incident response and/or threat hunting experience
- Computer Science, Network Security or related degree
- Knowledge of security tooling SIEM, IPS/IDS, DLP
- Certifications such as CEH, GREM, GFNA etc.
- Experience in consulting or client facing roles
Salaire : £50,000 - 65,000
