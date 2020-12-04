Cyber Incident Response Analyst

EliteCyber Group is partnering with a cyber security consultancy that is looking to hire an Incident Response Analyst. Acting in a client facing capacity, you will possess excellent stakeholder ma...

Managing Incident Response and remediation activities

Performing live network forensics, malware analysis and reverse engineering

Utilising open source technologies to create incident response tooling

Writing detailed reports of incidents managed

Engaging with stakeholders up to C-Level with clients in various industries

3+ years incident response and/or threat hunting experience

Computer Science, Network Security or related degree

Knowledge of security tooling SIEM, IPS/IDS, DLP

Certifications such as CEH, GREM, GFNA etc.

Experience in consulting or client facing roles

