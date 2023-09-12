CybeReady Unveils Tailored Security Awareness Training

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

CybeReady announced the release of a new version of its award-winning security training platform, expressly developed for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) ranging from 25 to 150 employees. Recognizing the unique challenges faced by these organizations, CybeReady has optimized its solution to make cybersecurity training even more effective, affordable, and user-friendly for SMEs.

"As more large businesses and corporations invest in cybersecurity tools, hackers are increasingly targeting small and medium-sized businesses," said FBI Supervisory Special Agent Michael Sohn to CNBC in a report on what SMEs can do to protect themselves from hackers. "Our key message for these businesses is to stay vigilant."

Typically constrained by limited resources, many SMEs lack a dedicated IT security team or even a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). This new SME-optimized solution from CybeReady, acknowledges these challenges to provide a robust security training solution that is competitively priced and tailored for companies with minimal IT infrastructure and support staff. Advanced capabilities include:

– AutoPilot mode to ensure the training runs out-of-the-box, reducing time and resource requirements from the IT or HR department.

– Full compliance achieved in a click of a button - so the organization is always ready for security audits.

– Continuous and training for employees, ensuring employees are up to date on the latest email phishing tactics (versus periodic training which has been shown to be much less effective).

– Adaptive phishing simulation campaigns customizes the training per employees’ rile, department, location and risk group, so new and high-risk employees get trained more frequently Auto-generated progress reports (weekly and monthly) with detailed benchmarking.

– Accelerated onboarding that activates the security awareness training process without delay.

– Average time required to deploy and run the solution is about one hour per quarter.

The CybeReady SME solution stands out with its strong delivery of measurable results and operational simplicity. With the ’Autopilot’ feature, organizations can effortlessly roll out continuous training that provides phishing simulations and learning micro sessions, tailored to each employee’s role, department, location and risk group. The goal is to aid SMEs in achieving security compliance, and reduce risk rapidly, even if resources are limited.