CybeReady Provides Cybersecurity Awareness Month Kits as CISOs Defend Against AI Driven Attacks
September 2023 by Marc Jacob
CybeReady announced new Cybersecurity Awareness Month Training Toolkits to help organizations protect against emerging security threats generated by increasingly powerful AI tools now in the hands of hackers. The proactive training kits are available for free
download here and provide guidance that CISOs and other security leaders can leverage
to better secure their organizations against potentially catastrophic, AI-driven
cyberattacks and data breaches.
Cybersecurity Awareness Month was launched by the American
National Cybersecurity Alliance and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
in October 2004 and dubbed "a broad effort to help all Americans stay safer and
more secure online." Initially, awareness efforts were focused on points like
antivirus updates and rogue external devices. This October, the focus will be on
the
journey of security education and awareness over the past 20 years and where it
should continue in order to fulfill the vision of a secure, interconnected
world. While
the history of security awareness is well-known, changes in recent years include
the rise of LLMs (Large Language Models) and Generative AI across and throughout
all industries.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has dramatically transformed a wide range of
industry sectors, from healthcare to finance, but its implications for
cybersecurity cannot be ignored. While AI offers advancements in threat
detection and defense mechanisms, it is also being leveraged by malicious actors
to develop more sophisticated hacking tools who now utilize AI-driven algorithms
to automate their tasks. Very importantly, cyber threats have evolved with the
incorporation of AI, allowing attackers to craft more believable and targeted
messages. Hackers are rapidly innovating in this area to craft more potent
attacks, illustrating the ever-changing cat-and-mouse dynamic in the realm of
digital security.
Protecting an organization from AI-generated cyberattacks requires a
combination of awareness, technological measures, and proven practices. In
recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October, CybeReady is making the
following contribution at no-cost to CISOs in search of resources.
In addition to the AI Security Awareness Training resources, below are
recommendations from CybeReady training experts to help avoid falling victim to
an AI-driven attacks:
Verify email senders to avoid potential attacks by confirming their
identity – this is critical as it is an area that hackers cannot
fake.
Validation of hyperlinks in unfamiliar texts and emails by hovering
over the links to review for suspicious URLs that do not align with the text
description. This technique helps avoid accidentally exposing the computing
device and the network to security threats.
When using AI engines for work, keep personal information (like names,
email addresses, etc.) out of your prompts
Remove financial info, source code, or internal communication from your
AI engine prompts.
Avoid putting any content related to company strategy into an AI
engine.
While technology can provide good defenses, human vigilance remains one
of the most effective tools against cyberattacks. Regularly educating and
updating employees is crucial in this ever-evolving threat landscape. Shrewd
organizations will also realize the importance of fighting fire with fire.
Instituting an AI-enabled security awareness training solution provides the
foundation and technological strength needed to equip employees to stop these
threats from wreaking havoc.
CybeReady’s security training solution is unique in offering businesses
an unmatched approach to cyber education that combines artificial intelligence,
machine learning, and adaptive training techniques. The company’s solution
empowers organizations to quickly and efficiently train employees and build a
resilient human firewall. With an emphasis on interactive and personalized
learning experiences, the company’s technology ensures that employees are
equipped with the knowledge and skills to proactively identify and mitigate
cyber concerns.