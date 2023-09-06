CybeReady Provides Cybersecurity Awareness Month Kits as CISOs Defend Against AI Driven Attacks

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

CybeReady announced new Cybersecurity Awareness Month Training Toolkits to help organizations protect against emerging security threats generated by increasingly powerful AI tools now in the hands of hackers. The proactive training kits are available for free download here and provide guidance that CISOs and other security leaders can leverage to better secure their organizations against potentially catastrophic, AI-driven cyberattacks and data breaches.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month was launched by the American

National Cybersecurity Alliance and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

in October 2004 and dubbed "a broad effort to help all Americans stay safer and

more secure online." Initially, awareness efforts were focused on points like

antivirus updates and rogue external devices. This October, the focus will be on

the

journey of security education and awareness over the past 20 years and where it

should continue in order to fulfill the vision of a secure, interconnected

world. While

the history of security awareness is well-known, changes in recent years include

the rise of LLMs (Large Language Models) and Generative AI across and throughout

all industries.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has dramatically transformed a wide range of

industry sectors, from healthcare to finance, but its implications for

cybersecurity cannot be ignored. While AI offers advancements in threat

detection and defense mechanisms, it is also being leveraged by malicious actors

to develop more sophisticated hacking tools who now utilize AI-driven algorithms

to automate their tasks. Very importantly, cyber threats have evolved with the

incorporation of AI, allowing attackers to craft more believable and targeted

messages. Hackers are rapidly innovating in this area to craft more potent

attacks, illustrating the ever-changing cat-and-mouse dynamic in the realm of

digital security.

Protecting an organization from AI-generated cyberattacks requires a

combination of awareness, technological measures, and proven practices. In

recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October, CybeReady is making the

following contribution at no-cost to CISOs in search of resources.

In addition to the AI Security Awareness Training resources, below are

recommendations from CybeReady training experts to help avoid falling victim to

an AI-driven attacks:

Verify email senders to avoid potential attacks by confirming their

identity – this is critical as it is an area that hackers cannot

fake.

Validation of hyperlinks in unfamiliar texts and emails by hovering

over the links to review for suspicious URLs that do not align with the text

description. This technique helps avoid accidentally exposing the computing

device and the network to security threats.

When using AI engines for work, keep personal information (like names,

email addresses, etc.) out of your prompts

Remove financial info, source code, or internal communication from your

AI engine prompts.

Avoid putting any content related to company strategy into an AI

engine.

While technology can provide good defenses, human vigilance remains one

of the most effective tools against cyberattacks. Regularly educating and

updating employees is crucial in this ever-evolving threat landscape. Shrewd

organizations will also realize the importance of fighting fire with fire.

Instituting an AI-enabled security awareness training solution provides the

foundation and technological strength needed to equip employees to stop these

threats from wreaking havoc.

CybeReady’s security training solution is unique in offering businesses

an unmatched approach to cyber education that combines artificial intelligence,

machine learning, and adaptive training techniques. The company’s solution

empowers organizations to quickly and efficiently train employees and build a

resilient human firewall. With an emphasis on interactive and personalized

learning experiences, the company’s technology ensures that employees are

equipped with the knowledge and skills to proactively identify and mitigate

cyber concerns.