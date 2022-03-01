Customer Success Manager - US

EliteCyber's Vendor practice is exclusively partnered with an award-winning Hypergrowth Cyber Vendor that develops a multi-platform cyber solution that continuously exposes attack vectors threatening organizations' critical assets and provides them with prioritized, actionable remediation.



We are looking for a Strategic Customer Success Manager to manage current & future customers in the North American region.



Role & Responsibilities

· Understand the client's organisation structure, business drivers and desired operational outcomes from deploying the firms cyber solutions

· Understand the client's technical ecosystem to build an integrated vision reality within the client environment

· Conduct hands-on product demonstrations and technical discussions with the clients' technical teams

· Structure QBR and other business cadence to manage the technical relationship in an organised manner

· Produce monthly reports showing the key findings and improvements in cyber security posture over the preceding month

· Ensure that relevant team members are trained and proficient in use to drive better product adoption

· Work closely with product management and R&D teams to understand new high value use cases



Requirements

· 4+ years' experience working as a technical account manager within the cyber security domain with large customers

· Able to design technical solutions for clients including architecture and operational workflow

· Hands-on experience with the Microsoft Windows Server OS /Linux Servers

· Knowledge of Microsoft Security best practices

· Knowledge of XDR, threat Intel, SIEM, SOAR, concepts

· Knowledge of SOC Architecture concepts

· Knowledge of Cloud Security (AWS/Azure)

· Experience writing documentation relevant to product deployment, deployment configuration, operational guides, process workflows and technical integration

· Self learner

· A team player & excellent interpersonal skills

· Ability to travel regularly within this region, as needed

Salaire : Up to $170k base + bonus +

