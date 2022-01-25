Customer Success Manager - US
janvier 2022 par Elite Cyber Group
EliteCyber's Vendor practice is exclusively partnered with an award-winning Hypergrowth Cyber Vendor that develops a multi-platform cyber solution that continuously exposes attack vectors threatening organizations' critical assets and provides them with prioritized, actionable remediation.
We are looking for a Strategic Customer Success Manager to manage current & future customers in the North American region.
Role & Responsibilities
· Understand the client's organisation structure, business drivers and desired operational outcomes from deploying the firms cyber solutions
· Understand the client's technical ecosystem to build an integrated vision reality within the client environment
· Conduct hands-on product demonstrations and technical discussions with the clients' technical teams
· Structure QBR and other business cadence to manage the technical relationship in an organised manner
· Produce monthly reports showing the key findings and improvements in cyber security posture over the preceding month
· Ensure that relevant team members are trained and proficient in use to drive better product adoption
· Work closely with product management and R&D teams to understand new high value use cases
Requirements
· 4+ years' experience working as a technical account manager within the cyber security domain with large customers
· Able to design technical solutions for clients including architecture and operational workflow
· Hands-on experience with the Microsoft Windows Server OS /Linux Servers
· Knowledge of Microsoft Security best practices
· Knowledge of XDR, threat Intel, SIEM, SOAR, concepts
· Knowledge of SOC Architecture concepts
· Knowledge of Cloud Security (AWS/Azure)
· Experience writing documentation relevant to product deployment, deployment configuration, operational guides, process workflows and technical integration
· Self learner
· A team player & excellent interpersonal skills
· Ability to travel regularly within this region, as needed
Salaire : Up to $170k base + bonus +
Date annonce : 25/01/2022
Date de debut : 25/01/2022
Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...
