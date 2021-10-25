Customer Success Manager - Germany

EliteCyber’s Vendor practice is exclusively partnered with an award-winning Cyber Vendor that develops a multi-platform cyber solution that continuously exposes attack vectors threatening organizat...

Understand the client's organisation structure, business drivers and desired operational outcomes from deploying the firms cyber solution

Understand the client's technical ecosystem to build an integrated vision reality within the client environment

Conduct hands-on product demonstrations and technical discussions with the clients' technical teams

Structure QBR and other business cadence to manage the technical relationship in an organised manner

Produce monthly reports showing the key findings and improvements in cyber security posture over the preceding month

Ensure that relevant team members are trained and proficient in use to drive better product adoption

Work closely with product management and R&D teams to understand new high value use cases

4+ years' experience working as a technical account manager within the cyber security domain with large customers

Able to design technical solutions for clients including architecture and operational workflow

Hands-on experience with the Microsoft Windows Server OS /Linux Servers

Knowledge of Microsoft Security best practices

Knowledge of XDR, threat Intel, SIEM, SOAR, concepts

Knowledge of SOC Architecture concepts

Knowledge of Cloud Security (AWS/Azure)

Experience writing documentation relevant to product deployment, deployment configuration, operational guides, process workflows and technical integration

Self learner

A team player & excellent interpersonal skills

