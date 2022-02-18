Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

De la Théorie à la pratique











Abonnez-vous gratuitement à notre NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Se désabonner

Offres d’Emploi Elite Cyber Group

Customer Success Manager

février 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

EliteCyber’s Vendor practice is exclusively partnered with an award-winning Hypergrowth Cyber Vendor that develops a multi-platform cyber solution that continuously exposes attack vectors threateni...

EliteCyber's Vendor practice is exclusively partnered with an award-winning Hypergrowth Cyber Vendor that develops a multi-platform cyber solution that continuously exposes attack vectors threatening organizations' critical assets and provides them with prioritized, actionable remediation.

We are looking for a Strategic Customer Success Manager to manage current & future customers in the EMEA region.

Responsibilities
  • Own the customer relationship, providing ongoing support throughout the customer journey
  • Drive customer adoption to ensure customer satisfaction
  • Conduct Quarterly Success Reviews (QSRs) to showcase customer program milestones, communicate the value of our product to customers
  • Manage internal projects, such as creating success plans, training curricula and schedules, presenting across lines of businesses, identifying up and cross sell opportunities, coordinating and preparing team members for customer meetings and reviews;
  • Conduct hands-on product demonstrations and technical discussions with the clients' technical teams
  • Work alongside Sales, Presales, Support, Services, Marketing, Engineering and Product Management teams.
Requirements
  • Bachelor Degree or Masters Degree in Computer Science or related discipline OR equivalent experience
  • Knowledge of XDR, threat Intel, SIEM, SOAR, concepts
  • 5+  years of experience in Customer Success Management or Pre-Sales
  • Strong written, verbal, and presentation skills that gain credibility with C-level executives
  • Ability to travel up to 30% of the time within this region
  
  

Salaire : £80,000-£120,000

Date annonce : 18/02/2022

Date de debut : 18/02/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


Voir les articles précédents

    
Les événements

Webinaire Verizon à la demande : Network as a Service - NaaS, la simplification au service de la performance

    

Voir tous les évènements











Ecole de cybersecurite a Lyon et Paris
Ecole de cybersecurite a Lyon et Paris


logo entreprise cybersécurité
Entreprise experte en cybersécurité


Vulnérabilités

All our news in english

 
Actu Dossiers Cyber Securité RGPD Vulnérabilités Malwares Agenda CARTOGRAPHIE DES DC NEUTRES Carrière GS Days JOBS Guide Contact A propos Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 