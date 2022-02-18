Customer Success Manager

février 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

Own the customer relationship, providing ongoing support throughout the customer journey

Drive customer adoption to ensure customer satisfaction

Conduct Quarterly Success Reviews (QSRs) to showcase customer program milestones, communicate the value of our product to customers

Manage internal projects, such as creating success plans, training curricula and schedules, presenting across lines of businesses, identifying up and cross sell opportunities, coordinating and preparing team members for customer meetings and reviews;

Conduct hands-on product demonstrations and technical discussions with the clients' technical teams

Work alongside Sales, Presales, Support, Services, Marketing, Engineering and Product Management teams.

Bachelor Degree or Masters Degree in Computer Science or related discipline OR equivalent experience

Knowledge of XDR, threat Intel, SIEM, SOAR, concepts

5+ years of experience in Customer Success Management or Pre-Sales

Strong written, verbal, and presentation skills that gain credibility with C-level executives

Ability to travel up to 30% of the time within this region

EliteCyber's Vendor practice is exclusively partnered with an award-winning Hypergrowth Cyber Vendor that develops a multi-platform cyber solution that continuously exposes attack vectors threatening organizations' critical assets and provides them with prioritized, actionable remediation.We are looking for a Strategic Customer Success Manager to manage current & future customers in the EMEA region.ResponsibilitiesRequirements

Salaire : £80,000-£120,000

Date annonce : 18/02/2022

Date de debut : 18/02/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...