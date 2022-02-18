Customer Success Manager
février 2022
EliteCyber's Vendor practice is exclusively partnered with an award-winning Hypergrowth Cyber Vendor that develops a multi-platform cyber solution that continuously exposes attack vectors threatening organizations' critical assets and provides them with prioritized, actionable remediation.
We are looking for a Strategic Customer Success Manager to manage current & future customers in the EMEA region.
Responsibilities
- Own the customer relationship, providing ongoing support throughout the customer journey
- Drive customer adoption to ensure customer satisfaction
- Conduct Quarterly Success Reviews (QSRs) to showcase customer program milestones, communicate the value of our product to customers
- Manage internal projects, such as creating success plans, training curricula and schedules, presenting across lines of businesses, identifying up and cross sell opportunities, coordinating and preparing team members for customer meetings and reviews;
- Conduct hands-on product demonstrations and technical discussions with the clients' technical teams
- Work alongside Sales, Presales, Support, Services, Marketing, Engineering and Product Management teams.
- Bachelor Degree or Masters Degree in Computer Science or related discipline OR equivalent experience
- Knowledge of XDR, threat Intel, SIEM, SOAR, concepts
- 5+ years of experience in Customer Success Management or Pre-Sales
- Strong written, verbal, and presentation skills that gain credibility with C-level executives
- Ability to travel up to 30% of the time within this region
Salaire : £80,000-£120,000
Date annonce : 18/02/2022
Date de debut : 18/02/2022

