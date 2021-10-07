Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

De la Théorie à la pratique











Abonnez-vous gratuitement à notre NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Se désabonner

Offres d’Emploi Elite Cyber Group

Customer Success Manager

septembre 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

Responsibilities Understand the client’s organisation structure, business drivers and desired operational outcomes from deploying the firms cyber XDR solution Understand the client’s technical ecos...

Responsibilities
  • Understand the client's organisation structure, business drivers and desired operational outcomes from deploying the firms cyber XDR solution
  • Understand the client's technical ecosystem to build an integrated vision reality within the client environment
  • Deploy their Cyber solution within client environments
  • Conduct hands-on product demonstrations and technical discussions with the clients' technical teams
  • Structure QBR and other business cadence to manage the technical relationship in an organised manner
  • Produce monthly reports showing the key findings and improvements in cyber security posture over the preceding month
  • Ensure that relevant team members are trained and proficient in use to drive better product adoption
  • Work closely with product management and R&D teams to understand new high value use cases
Requirements
  • 4+ years' experience working as a technical account manager within the cyber security domain with large customers
  • Able to design technical solutions for clients including architecture and operational workflow
  • Hands-on experience with the Microsoft Windows Server OS /Linux Servers
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Security best practices
  • Knowledge of XDR, threat Intel, SIEM, SOAR, concepts
  • Knowledge of SOC Architecture concepts
  • Knowledge of Cloud Security (AWS/Azure)
  • Experience writing documentation relevant to product deployment, deployment configuration, operational guides, process workflows and technical integration
  • Self learner
  • A team player & excellent interpersonal skills
  • Ability to travel regularly within this region, as needed
  

Salaire : Up to $200k

Date annonce : 17/09/2021

Date de debut : 17/09/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


Voir les articles précédents

    

Voir les articles suivants

Les événements

Jeudi 7 octobre 2021 à 11h00 CET - Webinaire Verizon - Network as a Service - NaaS : la simplification au service de la performance

    

Voir tous les évènements











Gatewatcher, solution cybersécurité | Sondes de détection d'intru
Solution cybersécurité | Sondes de détection d'intru


logo entreprise cybersécurité
Entreprise experte en cybersécurité


Vulnérabilités

All our news in english

 
Actu Dossiers Cyber Securité RGPD Vulnérabilités Malwares Agenda Guide Carrière GS Days JOBS Contact A propos Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 