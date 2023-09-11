Crisis24 Unveils Crisis24 Horizon

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Crisis24, a GardaWorld company unveiled its new risk management platform, Crisis24 Horizon, at Global Security Exchange (GSX) in Dallas, Texas. Crisis24 Horizon is the most comprehensive risk management platform available on the market and provides organizations with a global picture of their risk exposure and delivers new levels of autonomy and self-sufficiency in managing those risks.

As organizations navigate the shifting risk dynamics of the modern world, Crisis24 Horizon stands out as a powerful tool for providing swift and precise intelligence. With the ability to seamlessly process a diverse range of intelligence feeds, complemented by a robust team of human analysts, the platform empowers users to view events or risks at a global level, or to focus on specific local alerts, as precise as street corners or specific addresses.

With Crisis24 Horizon, organizations get a unified view of their risk exposure along with the expertise, intelligence and support to stay ahead of emerging risks, keep their people safe and operate globally with confidence. The platform’s capacity to offer a comprehensive, global view of a variety of risks, including geopolitical, environmental, and health, sets it apart.

The system is supported by Crisis24’s 24/7 Global Operations Centers which offer uninterrupted technology-enhanced intelligence from over 180 expert analysts around the world providing detailed risk ratings across over 25 categories for all countries worldwide. The integrated AI technology powering the Crisis24 Horizon platform accesses over 200,000 curated sources across more than 40 languages.

Crisis24 Horizon brings unique and integrated risk management capabilities to organizations of all sizes:

• Monitor all people and sites via a single interface across continents.

• Alert people anywhere in the world to an event, or deliver instructions, with improved two-way communications and mass notifications.

• Connect with the world’s largest analyst team, accessing location reports, risk ratings, real-time alerts and custom advice for individual operations.

• 360-degree protection globally, monitor emerging threats, stay abreast of local risks, request medical assistance, all from any mobile device using a multilingual interface.

• Compliant with accessibility standards such as WCAG 2.1 Level AA guidelines.

Crisis24 Horizon is poised to reshape the way organizations approach risk and security management. With its focus on accuracy, timeliness, and actionable insights, it delivers innovation in an increasingly complex world, with a number of companies, educational institutions and associations already using the platform.