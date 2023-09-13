Cowbell Partners with Zywave

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Cowbell announced its partnership with Zywave, an industry provider of insurtech solutions. The partnership is powered by Herald, a digital infrastructure provider that connects software developers to commercial insurance carriers through a single API, and leverages Cowbell’s leading technology and individualized coverage options for a superior customer experience through Zywave’s expanding, simple and efficient, API-first interface for quoting commercial and E&S insurance. The collaboration marks the first standalone cyber insurance offering on Zywave’s Hub, which provides MGAs, wholesale brokers, and retailers, with quicker access to modernized cyber insurance products.

Despite cyber being the fastest-growing line of insurance business in recent history, four out of five SMEs are still uninsured or underinsured, according to a recent report published by the small business resource AdvisorSmith. By partnering with Zywave, Cowbell extends its reach within MGAs and brokers and helps further accelerate the adoption of cyber insurance within the SME market.

The ability to adapt to ever-changing market conditions in almost real-time allows capacity providers like Cowbell to expand or contract the markets they serve without being hindered by manual processes and antiquated technology. Expanding Zywave’s offerings through Cowbell’s advanced technology and quality insurance programs ushers in a new and improved way for brokers to sell cyber insurance to their clients.