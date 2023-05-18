Cowbell Appoints Industry Leader Andrea Collins as Its First Chief Marketing Officer

May 2023 by Marc Jacob

Cowbell announced Andrea Collins’ appointment as its first Chief Marketing Officer. Collins brings over two decades of strategic and creative marketing and communications expertise, building and overseeing iconic brands. She will report to founder and CEO Jack Kudale as an executive leadership team member, overseeing brand and product marketing, strategic customer acquisition, and global communications.

Previously, Collins helped drive rapid revenue growth as the Vice President of Marketing at Hippo Insurance, guiding the company from Series A funding through its initial public offering. She also built and scaled marketing programs for high-growth tech companies, including Flyhomes, PolicyGenius, and Betterment. She advises various startups and has won several accolades and awards for her work in the industry for the past 20 years.

Collins’ appointment comes amid Cowbell’s continued product and corporate growth, including the launch of MooGPT, a generative AI tool for SMEs that enhances the customer experience throughout the policy lifecycle, the recent opening of a new technology center in Pune, India, and the launch of its UK operations. The company was also recently named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Places to Work, recognizing Cowbell’s exceptional workplace culture and commitment to employee empowerment.

The company grew premiums 2.5x in 2022 and is expected to double in 2023 by growing its core U.S. SME cyber portfolio, expanding its product offerings, and increasing its geographic footprint. Cowbell has raised $125M to date and expects to be cash flow positive in the second half of 2024.