Country Manager - Spain & Portugal

février 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

5-7 years relevant experience ·

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience ·

Excellent command of the English language, including strong written and oral fluency

Able to travel throughout sales territory

Ideal candidate must be self-motivated with strong knowledge in security space: Vulnerability Management, Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Event Detection and Response, Web Application Security, Networking and Security Best Practices

Knowledge in a variety of Federal Regulatory Compliance issues a plus: HIPAA, GLBA, Sarbanes Oxley SOX, etc

Must possess strong presentation skills and be able to communicate professionally in response to emails, RFPs and when submitting reports.

Must possess the ability articulate complex technical solutions at all levels of the organization.

Organized and analytical, able to eliminate sales obstacles through creative and adaptive approaches ·

PERMANENT JOBEliteCyber represents its client, a major and global player in IT security solutions, they are now present with thousands of Fortune Key Account clients.They now offer solutions ranging from vulnerability assessment to compliance management and know how to adapt to all types of customers and IT systems.They are now recognized as one of the most profitable companies in their sector and rely on the autonomy of each of their 47 offices in order to be as agile as possible in the face of different market issues depending on the country, company sizes and professional cultures.American environment and management, they rely on the skills of their teams and make every effort to ensure that their employees remain the best, with technical, product, market and industry updates.One goal: customer satisfaction!They're actually looking for a Country Manager that will work on their Spanish & Portuguese accountsRoleThe Account Manager (AM) is responsible for actively driving and managing the Channel strategy, the post-sales and pre-sales process across all segments (Enterprise and SME).The main emphasis for this role will be to develop the customers and Partners from an Enterprise and SMB perspective. Another key area will be to develop the brand awareness through the Press and Events according to the Corporate Policy.These areas are not exhaustive and the AM may be required to help in other areas when and where needed.The AM must be able to articulate the Company's technology and product positioning to both business and technical users and also identify all technical and business issues within assigned accounts to assure complete Partner/customer satisfaction through all stages of the sales process.The AM will maintain post-sales account ownership for technical and sales account management and act as primary technical liaison for assigned accounts. Though there is account ownership, the AM will not have the authority to sign sales contracts and may not negotiate all the terms of the sales contracts on behalf of xxxKey Responsibilities: Provide product and technical support for assigned accounts Identify and develop potential new business opportunities Provide functional and technical support to customers and Partners Respond to customer questions on technical and business related issues Deliver high-level and detailed sales and technical presentations Provide the necessary training needsResponsible for attending conferences, seminars, etc. Reporting through Company's CRM Manage accounts to ensure customer is satisfied with use of the xxx services Drive upsells when and where applicable Support Channel Partners Provide feedback to Marketing Interface with Customer Support and ensure feature requests are followed up onPROFILE

