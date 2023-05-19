Commentary: Escalation ESXiArgs ransomware attacks

February 2023 by Nigel Seddon, Vice President EMEA West & North, Ivanti

With organisations already impacted by this vulnerability exploit, do these attacks represent the tip of the iceberg?

The fact that this attack comes from the exploitation of an old vulnerability, it is certain we are only seeing the tip of the iceberg when it comes to patching problems. While the patches to solve this vulnerability are out there, the sheer number of patches already available is overwhelming for teams. And with new ones being pushed out daily, it makes for a complex environment companies need to navigate. As a result, businesses don’t have the patches in place and carry the misconception that they’ll get away with it – particularly if they are a smaller company. It’s understandable that companies feel overwhelmed by the number of threats and corresponding patches. After all, implementing fixes can be time consuming and complex. But companies of all sizes need to realise that they can’t assume they’ll fly under the radar of bad actors.

Through the combination of organisations being slow to implement patches and old vulnerabilities resurfacing that companies don’t have patches in place for, the door is wide open for these attacks to keep happening.

- Is there a risk this will continue to escalate and affect a broader pool of global businesses/organisations?

Yes, especially amongst smaller organisations. As mentioned before, smaller companies have this misconception that because they’re small, they won’t get attacked and therefore there is no need to have the security in place. In addition, these smaller systems will have to be taken down in order to implement patches, resulting in the business being offline – something any organisation is rarely willing to do. However, until they are, these attacks will only continue to escalate.

Organisations, of any size, are also notoriously slow at even noticing when an attack has taken place. If big companies can take two years to identify an attack, what about smaller companies that think they go unnoticed? This only compounded by the ongoing skills gap that lies within companies who don’t have the right training in place to support the security professionals trying to tackle these vulnerabilities.

- What measures can be taken to mitigate threats in the wake of this vulnerability?

My advice is for companies to act now. Overestimate your preparedness, underestimate criminal competency, fail to implement patches for old and new vulnerabilities, and skip regularly scanning for threats that could be in your system for years, and you will continue to be at risk.

Invest in the training and employees that will equip your team with the skills needed to proactively protect the business, not reactively fix it. Businesses must prioritise time and financial investment in security over other measures focused on bolstering their bottom lines. Fail to do so, and these attacks will only continue to increase and worsen.