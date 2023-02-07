Comment from Ping Identity: Celebrating a Safer Internet Day

February 2023 by Aubrey Turner, Executive Advisor at Ping Identity

“This Safer Internet Day, it’s clear that businesses and consumers still lack the right habits when it comes to password use and protection and are putting themselves at considerable risk. The truth is that most of us continue to reuse passwords for the hundreds of online accounts we have, meaning that if one account is compromised, bad actors can easily get into all your other accounts.”

“However, if people are unable to change their habits, then it’s up to businesses to ensure they have the right solutions to avoid these issues; namely passwordless authentication. Passwordless authentication generally relies on a possession factor (something you have like a mobile device) or an inherence factor (like biometrics including face, fingerprints, etc.) to verify user identity with greater assurance and convenience. Passwordless measures can even help mitigate phishing. The (immediate) future I am advocating for is one where not needing to rely on passwords results in stronger security, better user experiences with decreased frustration, and greater productivity. Until such time, it’s critical we keep (or start) practising good password hygiene, including regular updates, using a unique one for each account, and opting into MFA.”