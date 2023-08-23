Comment: App Developer comes forward about Apple Security Issue which was reported almost a year ago

August 2023 by Yehuda Gelb, Security Researcher at Checkmarx

An app developer has revealed that macOS Ventura has a security issue that he reported to Apple 10 months ago. The vulnerability, in question, affects the App Management feature in the operating system, and raises questions about whether tech companies are doing enough to protect the developer ecosystem.

Yehuda Gelb, Security Researcher at Checkmarx says “This issue is not just about patching a vulnerability but also about fostering an environment where people feel valued for their contributions and users feel secure consuming the company’s products. Jeff Johnson’s frustration and decision to go public raise questions about how tech companies should engage with those who contribute to protecting their ecosystem. Strong collaboration, transparency, and swift action from companies are crucial in a world where digital security is paramount as it may not only deter other developers and researchers from coming forward with vital information but could also erode trust among the user community.

This issue is an important reminder for all of us about the apps we use daily. It is highly encouraged for users to exercise caution and download and consume apps from reputable sources that they trust. Additionally, reviewing the permissions that an application requires to run on the device is vital. Often, suspicious apps request access to information or features they shouldn’t need, and being aware of these permissions can be another layer of defense against potential malicious apps.”