ColorTokens Joins Forces with Altron Arrow

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

ColorTokens Inc announced that it has partnered with Altron Arrow, a leading distributor of electronic components in Sub-Saharan Africa, to provide enterprise Zero Trust and micro-segmentation solutions to its diverse portfolio of resellers.

The strategic collaboration with Altron Arrow expands ColorTokens’ reach in the South African market to provide resellers with its Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions using software defined micro-segmentation, endpoint, cloud security, and associated managed services. In turn, Altron Arrow’s customers can rely on its commitment to deliver innovative SaaS based solutions.

Through its award-winning solutions, ColorTokens simplifies, accelerates, and automates security operations to defend against attacks on data centers, hybrid models, cloud-based applications, dynamic applications, endpoints, individual users, devices, and more. Altron Arrow reseller customers will now benefit from increased network visibility, breach containment, ransomware, and legacy asset protection, all while ensuring compliance.