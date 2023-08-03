Rechercher
Coalfire Unveils Groundbreaking Offensive Security Platform Hexeon™

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Coalfire announced the launch of Hexeon, a comprehensive offensive security SaaS solution designed to continuously identify and track risks throughout the vulnerability management lifecycle. Drawing on decades of adversarial operations experience, the platform combines a unique blend of human intelligence and automation to provide actionable insights into threats and vulnerabilities, allowing cyber leaders to prioritize remediation and fortify operational resilience.

Coalfire’s modern and agile approach to offensive security is proven to reduce high-risk vulnerability exposure over time by an average of 25% and time to remediation by as much as 40%.


