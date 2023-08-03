Coalfire Unveils Groundbreaking Offensive Security Platform Hexeon™

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Coalfire announced the launch of Hexeon, a comprehensive offensive security SaaS solution designed to continuously identify and track risks throughout the vulnerability management lifecycle. Drawing on decades of adversarial operations experience, the platform combines a unique blend of human intelligence and automation to provide actionable insights into threats and vulnerabilities, allowing cyber leaders to prioritize remediation and fortify operational resilience.