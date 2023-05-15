Coalfire Compliance Essentials Optimized for Automated Evidence Collection

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Coalfire announced major innovations to its Compliance Essentials solution, including advanced automated evidence collection plug-ins, enabling faster time to compliance and greater visibility for clients. In partnership with anecdotes, one of the world’s leading security technology engineering firms, Compliance Essentials now enables customers to manage compliance workflows and risks, automatically collect evidence, and execute audits all within the platform – making it one of the most comprehensive compliance and risk management automation solutions in the market.

Introduced in 2022, Compliance Essentials is the next-generation compliance management solution that bundles audit services with its leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) compliance platform. Compliance Essentials’ newly enhanced automation capabilities enable clients to reduce manual evidence collection by up to 50% and cut internal compliance costs by up to 40%.

In addition to enhanced automation features, Coalfire is also introducing a new risk management module within Compliance Essentials that centralizes an organization’s risk management program. The module enables customized risk scoring with robust workflows, empowering organizations to track, manage, and address risks.