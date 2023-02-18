Cloudian Integrates with New Veeam Data Platform

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Cloudian® announced the integration of its HyperStore® object storage with the new Veeam® Data Platform, which includes Veeam Backup & Replication™ (VBR) v12. The newly released Veeam Data Platform lets customers simplify their data protection workflow by storing data directly to Cloudian on-prem object storage, eliminating the need for the primary backup tier and the associated costs. Cost savings will be further increased by up to 70 percent with Cloudian when compared to a public cloud solution. The new offering also enhances ransomware protection by immediately moving data to an immutable storage platform that is protected from hacker encryption.

Traditional backup workflows require multiple layers of storage platforms, including an intermediate layer for short-term storage, and a second layer – which is typically object storage – for longer-term data retention. The new Veeam Data Platform and Cloudian solution, for the first time, allows data to be stored directly to Cloudian’s secure object storage platform, thus eliminating the need for the costly intermediate layer.

With Cloudian as a target for the Veeam Data Platform, organizations will now be able to take full advantage of HyperStore’s benefits for all data under Veeam management, including:

• Ransomware protection (S3 Object Lock): create immutable backups that prevent cybercriminals from deleting or altering data, enabling fast recovery of the uninfected data without paying ransom

• Enterprise-grade security: protect data with encryption in flight and at rest, integrated firewall, RBAC/IAM and SAML access controls, and certification with the most rigorous regulatory requirements, such as Common Criteria, FIPS and SEC Rule 17a-4(f)

• Data durability: configurable up to 14 nines of data availability to protect data from device failures

Additionally, Cloudian announced support for Veeam’s new Smart Object Storage API (SOSAPI), allowing Veeam users, for the first time, to access HyperStore usage metrics from within the Veeam console to manage and plan their capacity utilization more easily.