Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

CloudCasa by Catalogic and Ondat Bring Best-of-Breed Bundled Offering for Kubernetes Storage and Data Protection

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Catalogic Software announced a new bundled offering of its native back-up-as-a-service platform CloudCasa and Ondat, a Kubernetes-native data platform provider. This combined CloudCasa and Ondat offering provides customers with a unified solution to run their stateful applications on Kubernetes, without worrying about availability, performance, protection, or data management and recovery.

As per a recent benchmarking report, the leading Kubernetes storage provider, Ondat is 32% faster than its competitors. CloudCasa by Catalogic is recognized as a Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection Report. This best-of-breed bundled offering from CloudCasa and Ondat is a cost-effective solution to address Kubernetes Day 2 challenges including storage and infrastructure management, data mobility across different environments, and backup and recovery for Kubernetes workloads. DevOps and platform teams will now have a simple, easy to consume software-as-a-service solution that gives the flexibility to store, manage, and backup applications anywhere on-premises, hybrid, or cloud environments.

"Choice is a key factor for our customers; Ondat provides a breadth of Kubernetes integrations independent of the underlying storage provider and CloudCasa supports a variety of storage backup needs, avoiding vendor lock-in for our customers," said Richard Olver, CEO of Ondat. "We’re pleased to team up and offer a bundle that delivers a best-in-class enterprise container native storage and data protection strategy for applications on Kubernetes, at a lower entry price point and lower TCO to deliver and manage."

CloudCasa protects Kubernetes environments with a cyber-resilient, scalable backup and disaster recovery service for cloud native applications. Ondat is a container-native, software defined storage solution for Kubernetes, to run stateful workloads with high availability, scale, and security. The joint solution stack provides users with a comprehensive, high performance, and application portable solution.

CloudCasa integrates natively with all Kubernetes storage platforms such as Ondat, and other managed Kubernetes services. CloudCasa provides cluster and cloud-aware backups allowing organizations to easily restore data across clusters, regions, cloud accounts and cloud providers. This bundled offering is available to existing Portworx customers at a 50% discount off the current pricing of Ondat and CloudCasa in the first year. Channel partners will also get special incentives in the form of a SPIFF based on net new opportunities.


See previous articles

    

See next articles



Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 