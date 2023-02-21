CloudCasa by Catalogic and Ondat Bring Best-of-Breed Bundled Offering for Kubernetes Storage and Data Protection

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Catalogic Software announced a new bundled offering of its native back-up-as-a-service platform CloudCasa and Ondat, a Kubernetes-native data platform provider. This combined CloudCasa and Ondat offering provides customers with a unified solution to run their stateful applications on Kubernetes, without worrying about availability, performance, protection, or data management and recovery.

As per a recent benchmarking report, the leading Kubernetes storage provider, Ondat is 32% faster than its competitors. CloudCasa by Catalogic is recognized as a Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection Report. This best-of-breed bundled offering from CloudCasa and Ondat is a cost-effective solution to address Kubernetes Day 2 challenges including storage and infrastructure management, data mobility across different environments, and backup and recovery for Kubernetes workloads. DevOps and platform teams will now have a simple, easy to consume software-as-a-service solution that gives the flexibility to store, manage, and backup applications anywhere on-premises, hybrid, or cloud environments.

"Choice is a key factor for our customers; Ondat provides a breadth of Kubernetes integrations independent of the underlying storage provider and CloudCasa supports a variety of storage backup needs, avoiding vendor lock-in for our customers," said Richard Olver, CEO of Ondat. "We’re pleased to team up and offer a bundle that delivers a best-in-class enterprise container native storage and data protection strategy for applications on Kubernetes, at a lower entry price point and lower TCO to deliver and manage."

CloudCasa protects Kubernetes environments with a cyber-resilient, scalable backup and disaster recovery service for cloud native applications. Ondat is a container-native, software defined storage solution for Kubernetes, to run stateful workloads with high availability, scale, and security. The joint solution stack provides users with a comprehensive, high performance, and application portable solution.

CloudCasa integrates natively with all Kubernetes storage platforms such as Ondat, and other managed Kubernetes services. CloudCasa provides cluster and cloud-aware backups allowing organizations to easily restore data across clusters, regions, cloud accounts and cloud providers. This bundled offering is available to existing Portworx customers at a 50% discount off the current pricing of Ondat and CloudCasa in the first year. Channel partners will also get special incentives in the form of a SPIFF based on net new opportunities.