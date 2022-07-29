Cloud Security Engineer
juillet 2022 par Elite Cyber Group
EliteCyber represents his client who aims becoming the first cyber-insurtech in Europe.
They just raised €3,8M as a pre-seed round with some of the best European VCs and amazing Business Angels. They want to move fast to become the European leaders in the booming market of cyber-insurance.
Their mission is to free SMBs from cyber risk by building a simple and automated product to insure and protect them against cyberattacks.
Join the adventure !
Your role
Lead the Cloud scans. One of the easiest part of its infrastructure a client can let us scan is the cloud, because everything boils down to proper rights. You goal will be built upon the Cloud Scans MVP to: evaluate the security posture of a client; give customized advice to help improving this posture. Work with devops on our own cloud security. Your background Must-haves:
Pre-screen with EliteCyber, recruitment partner First call with the Client to get to know each other Technical test Debrief interview Meeting with future teammate
- Advanced skills in Cloud Security for at least two cloud providers among AWS, GCP and Azure
- Programming background (python or go prefered)
- Certifications to assert those skills: AWS Certified Security Specialty, Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist, PentesterAcadamy Certified Az Red Team Professional, HTB BlackSky, etc
- Contributions to open source projects: ScouteSuite, Cloudsploit, etc
- Participate to an entrepreneurial adventure, discover what it means to build a product, and work directly with the co-founders on a very ambitious and early-stage project
- Ownership and autonomy: we are looking for the latest lead on one of our core modules
- A highly-skilled team with a great atmosphere: we want to make you happy of working with us everyday
- Attractive packages with stock options
- Great offices located in the heart of Paris
Salaire : 65 k€ to 80k€ ( doe)
Date annonce : 29/07/2022
Date de debut : 29/07/2022
Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...
